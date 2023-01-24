How to set the Gmail app email notifications so you never miss an email

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I have multiple accounts in my Android Gmail app which tend to flood my inboxes throughout the day.
Most of the time that's not a problem, as a good deal of the incoming emails are spam.
However, not every missive I receive can be immediately relegated to junk or trash.
The problem is, given the daily deluge of emails, I regularly miss important communications.
That led me to investigate why, and I believe I found my issue.
Also: How to create a Gmail Label from an existing email and why you should
There's a setting in the Gmail app that allows you to configure which email types you get notified for. You have three options:
Out of the box, Gmail is set to only notify you of High priority only emails. Although that option will prevent you from getting inundated with notifications, it can also cause you to miss out on emails that Gmail failed to mark as High priority only. What do you do? You change the configuration to All and see if you can tolerate the number of notifications from the app in the name of never missing a missive.
If that sounds like something you might want to try, keep reading because I'm going to show you how to configure Gmail to notify you of all emails. Do remember, however, you can always go back to High priority only if these notifications get to be too much.
The only things you'll need for this are a device running an updated version of Android and a configured Gmail account (as this feature only works with Gmail and not third-party services).
Also: How to configure Gmail swipe actions on Android (and why you should)
That's it. Let's get you notified.
The first thing to do is open the Gmail app and then make sure to select your Gmail account (if you have multiple accounts configured on the app).
Tap the three horizontal line menu button at the top left of the page. From the sidebar, scroll down to the bottom and tap Settings. You will then be prompted to select the email account you wish to configure. Make sure to select your Gmail account.
Under Notifications, you'll see an entry labeled Email Notifications. Tap that entry and then, in the resulting popup, tap All.
Once you've taken care of that configuration, back out of the Settings window by tapping the left-pointing arrow until you see your Inbox.
Also: How to record a call on your Android phone
You should now start seeing more notifications from the Gmail app. As I said earlier, if the stress of seeing so many notifications gets overwhelming, re-configure the app for High priority only notifications and you'll be back to where you were.