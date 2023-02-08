How to use Google's Jamboard whiteboard app for collaborative brainstorming

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The first version of Google Jamboard was originally announced in 2016 as a 55-inch 4K touchscreen display for online collaboration in Google Workspaces. And although there are still companies selling the hardware Jamboard, such as Benq, you don't have to purchase the hardware to use the cloud-based software of the same name that comes free with Google Workspaces.
You might be asking yourself, "Why would I need to use Jamboard?"
Simply put, if you want to collaborate on a brainstorming effort for a project, or an idea, or maybe you're teaching remotely… a digital whiteboard is a great tool to have at your disposal.
Digital whiteboards can be used in classrooms, remote learning or team collaboration, families, and just about any kind of use case where a physical whiteboard would be of use. But, unlike regular whiteboards, digital whiteboards can be used anywhere that has a computer and an internet connection.
Google Jamboard makes it easy to:
But how do you use Google's Jamboard? Let me show you.
The only things you'll need to use Jamboard are:
With those at the ready, let's use Jamboard
Open a browser and log in with a valid Google account.
Before you create your first Jamboard, I recommend either creating a new Drive folder that will house your Jamboards, or navigating to the directory you want to house the first Jamboard file.
The reason for this is the Jamboard app will save the file in whatever directory you are currently in. If you create every Jamboard in the root directory, there will be no organization and you might have trouble finding your files later.
Having done that, click the New button, click More from the drop-down, scroll down, and click Google Jamboard.
Once you've created your Jamboard, you can start adding elements. At the left edge of the display, there are buttons for the following (from top to bottom):
After you've started adding to your Jamboard, you'll want to give it a name. To do that, click Untitled Jam at the top left of the screen and, in the resulting pop-up, give the board a name and click OK.
At some point, you'll want to collaborate with others on your Jamboard. Click Share in the upper right corner and, in the resulting pop-up, type the email or name of the person with whom you want to collaborate, type an optional message, and click Send.
The recipient will receive the email invite which gives them access to the Jamboard, where they can collaborate with you in a brainstorming session, sure to result in genius!
And remember, whenever you need to open that Jamboard for further brainstorming, go to Google Drive, navigate to the folder housing the file, and double-click to open it in the Jamboard app. Another way to open your Jamboards is to go to http://jamboard.google.com, where you'll see all of your previous Jamboards ready to open.