'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How to use the new Vivaldi Workspace Rules to automate website workspace categorization
Tab management makes working with a never-ending deluge of tabs possible. But not every web browser handles tab management as well as it should. For instance, Firefox would be my default browser, but tab management is seriously lacking. Opera (my default) uses a feature, called Workspaces, which is tab management perfection.
Vivaldi took a cue from Opera and added a workspaces feature as well. While Vivaldi's tab management might not be as good as Opera's, it now offers a really cool feature that should have other browser developers taking notice.
Also: How to use the new Vivaldi Workspaces feature to cut down on browser tab sprawl
The feature is called Workspace Rules and it allows you to define a condition that will automatically send a newly opened site to a specific workspace. For instance, you might have a workspace called Technology and, when you open any page in ZDNET, you want that page to automatically be moved to that specific workspace. It's a very handy feature and means you don't have to manually select a workspace before opening a site and you don't have to move it to a workspace after opening.
The new feature is found in the newest version of Vivaldi, which is set for release Thursday, December 14. I was able to get access to an early release to test the feature. Now, I'll show you how it works.
Creating a new Workspace Rule
What you'll need: The only thing you'll need for this feature is a running instance of the latest version of Vivaldi (at least 6.5.3206.33). Vivaldi is available for Linux, MacOS, and Windows.
Also: iPhone users get even more browser options as Vivaldi for iOS arrives
I'll demonstrate this feature on Ubuntu Budgie Linux, but the platform doesn't matter.
1. Open Vivaldi Settings
Open Vivaldi, click the V menu in the upper left corner, and then click Settings. You can also open Settings directly with the Ctrl+F12 keyboard shortcut.
2. Locate the Tabs section in Settings
From the Settings popup window, locate and click Tabs in the left sidebar.
3. Create your first rule
Scroll down to the bottom of the window and you'll see the Workspaces section. Let's stick with our example from above. We're going to create a rule that states that if a URL contains zdnet it will open in the Technology Workspace.
Also: The best secure browsers for privacy in 2023
For the rule, select Contains from the If URL section, type zdnet in the text area, and select Technology as the Workspace. The rule will automatically save and is ready to go. Of course, if you don't have a Technology Workspace, you can either create one or use a Workspace you have created already.
4. Test the rule
Close the Settings window and, in a new tab, go to ZDNET.com. As soon as the site opens, it will automatically move to the Technology Workspace.
And that's all there is to using the new Workspace Rule feature in Vivaldi. This is a great tool to help prevent your tabs from getting out of control. If you're serious about tab management, this feature is a welcome addition.