How to protect your Thunderbird accounts with a primary password (and why you should)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I often receive emails with embargoed or sensitive content. Not only that, but I tend to be a bit on the overprotective side when it comes to my communications. To that end, I don't ever want anyone to access my email client and send a contact a message, posing as me. On top of that, I tend to save my account passwords in Thunderbird, which means any time that application is open, it's receiving email.
These types of scenarios are more common than you might think, which is why some email clients add an additional layer of protection. In the case of Thunderbird, that extra protection comes in the form of a Primary Password.
This feature is very similar to that of Firefox's Primary Password, which encrypts all of your saved passwords. When you open Firefox, it will first prompt you for your Primary Password. Until you successfully type that password, Firefox will not have access to any of the passwords you've saved.
Also: The best password managers to save you from login hassle
Thunderbird takes the same route. Once you've set a Primary Password, any time you open the app, it will first prompt you for the password. If you don't type the password, Thunderbird will open but will continue to prompt for the password (all the while, refusing to download any new messages). Until that password is correctly entered, Thunderbird is unusable.
If that sounds like something you need to add to Thunderbird, read on. If you're not using Thunderbird, and this sounds like a feature you'd like to have, I would suggest downloading and installing the Thunderbird email client on your operating system of choice.
Let's set a Thunderbird Primary Password, so your communications are better protected.
What you'll need: To make this work, you'll need a working instance of the Thunderbird email client and at least one email account configured. It doesn't matter what platform you use for Thunderbird (it's available for Linux, MacOS, and Windows), as the process is the same. That's all you need. Let's set the password.
The first thing for you to do is open the Thunderbird email client. How you open the app will depend on the operating system you are using (and, in the case of Linux, what desktop environment).
Click the three-horizontal-line menu button near the top right and click Settings (not Account Settings).
Also: What are the best email hosting services and do they protect data?
Once Settings opens, click Privacy & Security in the left navigation, and scroll down until you see the Passwords section. From there, click the checkbox for Use a Primary Password.
In the resulting window, type and confirm your new Primary Password. I would suggest not using the same password you use to log into your desktop. As well, make sure the password is strong and unique. Once you've typed and retyped your Primary Password, click OK.
Also: Gmail will help you write your emails now: How to access Google's new AI tool
Close and re-open Thunderbird. When the app opens, you'll see a prompt for the Primary Password. Type the password you set and click Sign in. If you successfully typed the password, Thunderbird will open and give you access to your accounts. If you fail, Thunderbird will still open but will, once again, prompt you for the Primary Password. Until you successfully type the password, you will not be able to interact with the email client.
And that's all there is to protect your email accounts in Thunderbird. I would highly recommend doing this, especially if you work or live in an environment where multiple people could easily access your email accounts.