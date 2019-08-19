10 Linux distros: From different to dangerous

Not sure what to tell you about this one. There are very few details on the distro's website, except the following rather warm "About" section, especially for something supposedly in league with the devil:
"Ubuntu SE is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. It brings together the best free software and free metal music on one CD. You can also upgrade your existing Ubuntu installation with a comprehensive set of themes to make your desktop dark and malevolent. Don't worry; you can easily change your system back if you intend to recant."
So, there's that. And no, I don't recommend downloading or installing it.
