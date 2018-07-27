10 ways to extend your Android phone battery life

First things first, you need to know where your battery power is going. If your juice is being drunk down by a thirsty app, find one that's not eternally thirsty.

To do this, go to Settings > Battery. Head down the screen and you'll see, in order of power thirst, the apps that are drinking down your power. Get rid of the apps you don't need, and see if you can find less battery-thirsty apps for the rest.