10 ways to extend your Android phone battery life

1 of 11
1 of 11

With a few simple tricks, which are already in your Android smartphone, you can get hours more life from your device.

Read More Read Less

Most smartphones tend to have short battery lives -- if you stick with their default settings. Make these simple adjustments to give your Android phone a battery boost...

Android tips and tricks: more resources

Caption by: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

1 of 11

Related Topics:

Mobility Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries