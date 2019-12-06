10 worst hacks and data breaches of 2019 (in pictures)

A slew of hacks, data breaches, and attacks tainted the cybersecurity landscape in 2019.

Ministry of Health HIV registry

Over in Singapore, the Ministry of Health admitted to a data breach exposing the confidential and highly sensitive records of over 14,000 individuals diagnosed with HIV. This information was then leaked online. 

  For the full list of the year's worst security disasters, see These are the worst hacks, cyberattacks, and data breaches of 2019.

Caption by: Charlie Osborne

