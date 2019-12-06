10 worst hacks and data breaches of 2019 (in pictures)

The Nightmare in Silicon Valley: 8 horror technologies that should scare you to death
Over in Singapore, the Ministry of Health admitted to a data breach exposing the confidential and highly sensitive records of over 14,000 individuals diagnosed with HIV. This information was then leaked online.
Hundreds of millions of users may have been impacted by shoddy password storage management by Facebook, in which account credentials were stored in plaintext.
FEMA accidentally exposed the PII and financial information of 2.3 million disaster victims, including those who survived Hurricane Harvey and Irma.
A web application with wide-open access compromised the security of 1.3 million records belonging to current and former Georgia Institute of Technology employees and students.
Unauthorized access to a database led to the exposure of medical data belonging to roughly 20 million individuals held by AMCA. The information leak also impacted other companies including LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics.
Capital One disclosed a data breach impacting 100 million US citizens and 6 million individuals in Canada. A configuration vulnerability in a database was responsible for the exposure of PII from 2005 and 2019.
The Los Angeles' Personnel Department was subject to a data breach after a hacker claimed to have stolen the PII of 2,500 serving LAPD officers, trainees, and recruits, and data belonging to roughly 17,500 Candidate Applicant program enrollees.
A biometrics database used by the UK Metropolitan Police, banks, and enterprise companies leaked millions of records, including biometric data and fingerprint scans.
A mobile application used to find willing participants for threesomes was found to be a "privacy trainwreck" by researchers that could be manipulated to hone in on the specific locations of individuals. The app claims to cater to 1.5 million active users. Three dating applications, Grindr, Romeo, and Recon, were also found to contain security flaws that led to the exposure of a user's location.
Adobe left the details of 7.5 million Adobe Creative Cloud customers on an unsecured database exposed online without authentication credentials being required for access.
