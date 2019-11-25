Linux that fits anywhere: 15 very small footprint distros

1 of 16
1 of 16

If you've got an old PC or a super-small configuration, one of these Linux distributions should work for you.

Read More Read Less

Small-footprint Linux distros

If you have an older PC, or a small single board computer-based system, you probably want to run a version of Linux that's light on resources and easy to download. In this gallery, we look at very small footprint Linux distros. With the exception of Damn Small Linux, all have been updated relatively recently. Each distro can run on machines with less than 1GB of RAM and most can run in a much smaller footprint.

Read more

Caption by: David Gewirtz

1 of 16

Related Topics:

Open Source Enterprise Software Linux Developer Security

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2