23 coding and DevOps tools with great stories and strange-sounding names

See it now: Ansible

Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application deployment tool from Red Hat. Ursula K. Le Guin coined the word "ansible" in her 1966 novel Rocannon's World. The word was a contraction of "answerable," as the device would allow its users to receive answers to their messages in a reasonable amount of time, even over interstellar distances. Ansible has found its way into many other science fiction stories by other authors as a tool for hyperspace.

