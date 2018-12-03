9 devices with e-ink displays

The monochrome, sunlight-readable displays remain largely synonymous with e-readers, but they're moving into other devices large and small.

Kindle Paperwhite

See it now: Paperwhite on Amazon

Kindle essentially launched Amazon's device business and had been its most successful product at least until the Echo. A sleek vending machine for ebooks, it popularized e-ink benefits such as long battery life and excellent sunlight readability. The latest Kindle Paperwhite marks the tenth-generation of Kindles, which have come a long way since their launch more than a decade ago. It now resists water as well as the glare from sunlight, which makes it an even better summertime reading companion.

