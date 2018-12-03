9 devices with e-ink displays

See it now: Not E-Reader on Indiegogo

The first thing to note about the Dasung Not E-Reader is that it is, in fact, an e-reader. But it is far more than that. The developer of the Paperwhite series of e-ink monitors has enabled this 8-inch device to act as an external monitor for a smartphone or PC. It can also function as an Android tablet on its own. Dasung has addressed the slow update speeds of e-ink to the point where one can watch video on it. It won't be your first choice for the next Avengers movie, but could be great for a YouTube video about safety in the sun.