A basic guide to diving in to the dark web

There are many myths and legends surrounding the deeper parts of the Internet, such as the existence of red rooms and Mariana's Web, and many of which are yet to be proved or are simply nonsense.

However, in the same breath, there are depraved websites which display some of the most heinous and vile aspects of humanity and what we are capable of.

International law enforcement works hard to bring down the worst of the worst, but there are some places you simply won't want to stumble upon.

Keep in mind, it is not just the dark web which has illegal goods for sale and horrific content available -- it is rife on the surface, too. Common sense should be king no matter where you browse.