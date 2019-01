A few weeks ago a collection of adidas Originals cases arrived to test out with my Apple iPhone XS. The winter 2018 case collection was launched with three new variations for the iPhone X/XS. These cases are clearly adidas-branded with the adidas logo and iconic three stripe design.

Cases from the Classics, Samba, and Metallic Clear range were sent along to try out.

