All-new Gmail: Massive update adds new security and intelligence features

Speaking of Tasks, Google is introducing a new web app and mobile apps for the feature. You can use Tasks to create tasks and subtasks or add due dates with notifications. Tasks is designed to help you stay on track. And since Tasks is integrated with G Suite, you can drag and drop an email from Gmail into Tasks to create a to-do. Tasks with due dates will appear in your Calendar.

You can download the new Tasks mobile apps from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store now.

