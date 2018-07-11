Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best early deals in tech so far

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited offers users unlimited access to over one million titles. Usually, the subscription service will cost you $9.99 a month, but the retail giant has launched a new deal to entice more customers to sign up.

In a similar manner to Amazon's Music deal, users can sign up for three months' access to the service for $0.99 a month (+tax), before being switched to the standard price. You have until the end of July to take advantage of the deal.

However, existing Kindle Unlimited subscribers cannot pick up this deal.

Price: $0.99 (reduced from: $9.99)

Via: Amazon