Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best early deals in tech so far

Amazon
Amazon's annual sale, Prime Day, begins at 3pm EST on July 16, 2018, spanning a full 36 hours before ending on July 17, 2018. However, there are already many deals available on electronics and technology including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and more.
This roundup will be updated as more deals appear.
Amazon is already offering a discount on the Echo Dot, the smaller, portable cousin of the Amazon Echo smart speaker.
Price: $34.99 (reduced from: $49.99)
If the Amazon Echo Show takes your fancy -- a smart home assistant complete with both speakers and a screen, one of the latest devices in Amazon's smart home lineup can be picked up now for a substantial discount with Prime membership.
Price: $129.99 (reduced from: $229.99)
Amazon's Music streaming subscription service is trying to secure new customers with a deal that gives you four months' usage for only $0.99 per month -- a deeply discounted rate on the standard monthly fee of $7.99.
Price: $0.99 (reduced from: $7.99)
Amazon's Kindle Unlimited offers users unlimited access to over one million titles. Usually, the subscription service will cost you $9.99 a month, but the retail giant has launched a new deal to entice more customers to sign up.
In a similar manner to Amazon's Music deal, users can sign up for three months' access to the service for $0.99 a month (+tax), before being switched to the standard price. You have until the end of July to take advantage of the deal.
However, existing Kindle Unlimited subscribers cannot pick up this deal.
Price: $0.99 (reduced from: $9.99)
You can now enjoy a $70 discount on the Samsung XE500C13 Chromebook. The laptop sports an 11.6" 1366 x 768 screen, an Intel Celeron 1.6GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage.
Price: $229.96 (reduced from: $299.99)
If you're an avid gamer, Twitch is "celebrating" Prime Day with a daily selection of free games -- as long as you are a Prime member.
Price: $Free
Amazon is offering movie rentals for $1.99 as well as up to 50 percent off popular titles.
Price: $1.99
Amazon is offering refurbished Fire HD 8 tablets over the course of this week for a discount. Anyone can purchase this device for $64.99 -- a saving of $5.00 -- but Amazon Prime members will save a further $25.
Price: $44.99 (reduced from: $64.99)
Another promotion book lovers will enjoy is $10 off any ebook, print, or Audible book leading up to Amazon Prime Day. If you purchase any book worth at least $5 by 15 July, you can claim your discount on the day of the event.
Through Amazon's new Launch program, which allows Prime members to pre-order new and limited edition products, you can currently pick up a Squish wireless charging stand for iPhones and Android devices. 7.5W and 10W flows are supported.
Price: $29.99
You can also take advantage of Amazon Launch to secure a Tewell wireless Bluetooth soundbar. The detachable soundbar can be used as a tower for your PC, a typical audio bar for your television set, and can also connect to other devices such as smartphones and tablets due to the Bluetooth connection.
Price: $109.99
You can pick up a Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphone in titanium grey, midnight blue, or mocha brown -- but not black -- for a substantial discount on the lead up to Amazon Prime Day.
Price: $549.99 (reduced from: $799.99)
Amazon Prime Day might be days away, but that does not mean you can't already take advantage of the sale.
