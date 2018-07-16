Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best student deals in tech

Amazon
Amazon's annual sale, a warm-up act in preparation to Black Friday, launched in 2015 and has now become a major sales event.
For students that have taken advantage of discounted Prime membership -- or relatives that have subscribed -- Prime Day is a great opportunity to grab a bargain tablet, PC, study aids, and more.
The Prime Day event starts at 3pm EST on July 16, 2018, spanning a full 36 hours before ending on July 17, 2018.
To kick things off on Amazon Prime Day, parents looking for gadgets suitable for younger children can enjoy a range of deals including:
If you're heading to college, you may want to consider signing up to a six-month free trial of Amazon Student.
The service gives students access to a range of books and video content for free, deals on relevant products, and free shipping. However, the Amazon Student costs $6.49 per month thereafter.
With more and more digital copies of educational textbooks being used by today's students, the discounted Amazon Paperwhite could be a worthwhile investment over Prime Day.
The popular e-reader's screen technology eradicates the usual screen glare of reading large portions of text digitally and is a valuable tool for college students -- or those who simply enjoy reading for leisure.
Price: $40 off (reduced from: $119.99)
You can pick up the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle, together with the game compilation Rare Replay, for a discount over Amazon Prime Day.
Price: 25 percent off (reduced from: $229.99)
A decent gaming monitor can make all the difference, especially for frequent PC users. On offer over Prime Day is the ViewSonic XG2402, a 24-inch 1080p Full HD monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Price: $170 (reduced from: $249.99)
An addition to dorm rooms likely to be vastly appreciated, the Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa voice remote is a streaming device, which when coupled with Amazon Prime or Amazon Student membership, gives access to Amazon's film and television content.
Price: $34.99 (reduced from: $69.99)
The Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones, my own go-to set for being on the move, are available for a bargain price once Prime Day begins. Likely to appeal to any student that enjoys quality sound and deep bass, the headphones can be picked up for a steep discount over the course of the event.
Price: $125 (reduced from: $299.99)
The Brainwavz Quad Balanced Armature B400 earphones are an option for students who enjoy their music. The earphones, albeit not cheap to begin with, have four separate drivers for producing different music ranges, and have been tuned to be suitable for every kind of genre.
Price: $159.50 (reduced from: $229.50)
For a barebones and budget-friendly streaming device, Amazon is offering the Fire TV stick with a discount of $20.
Price: $19.99 (reduced from: $39.99)
An interesting device which may appeal to students who always strive to look their best on campus, the Amazon Echo look is a hands-free camera and assistant which can take full-length images and short videos. This footage can be used to create a personal lookbook.
Price: $99.99 (reduced from: $199.99)
Although not specifically tech-related, students who need to stock up on supplies for the next academic year should keep in mind that Amazon is offering a range of discounts on stationary and office items.
Price: Up to 30 percent off various products
ZDNet checks out the best deals that are relevant for current and upcoming students. This post will be updated as more deals are released.
