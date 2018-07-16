Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best student deals in tech

ZDNet checks out the best deals that are relevant for current and upcoming students. This post will be updated as more deals are released.

Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon's annual sale, a warm-up act in preparation to Black Friday, launched in 2015 and has now become a major sales event.

For students that have taken advantage of discounted Prime membership -- or relatives that have subscribed -- Prime Day is a great opportunity to grab a bargain tablet, PC, study aids, and more.

The Prime Day event starts at 3pm EST on July 16, 2018, spanning a full 36 hours before ending on July 17, 2018.

