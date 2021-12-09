Polestar 2 gallery tour: It's electrifying!

Taking delivery of the Polestar 2 on Friday morning. This is a dual-motor version priced at about $52,000
Looking pretty from the front.
Love that emblem.
The first real test: Does a large 24oz Tervis Cup fit in the forward cup holder?
It does!
A view from the cockpit.
We wanted to charge the car up a bit, so we brought it to a local EVGO location.
A closeup of the Polestar 2's CCS port.
Here's the CCS connector cable coming out of the "pump"
Engaged!
Cha-ching!
Charging, charging, charging... at 50 KW.
Here is a slower, but free 7 kWh charger in the parking lot of a local supermarket, Greenwise.
Parked at a shopping center in Boca. Looking pretty in the Florida sunset.
The front end.
Parked and pretty
Wide angle shot overlooking the shopping center where we ate dinner.
There's plenty of rear cargo space, and the front of the vehicle has a small storage area where the engine would be on a combustion vehicle.
The rear cargo hatch is motorized.
An interior cockpit view at night.
Dash view at night, with the Android Automotive main menu at the home screen.
Dash view at night, with the Android Automotive system in Google Maps navigation mode.
Looking at the main dash closeup.
A view of the center console.
A view of the road with the dash and center console in navigation mode.
We needed to charge up more, so we went over to Electrify America in Boca Town Center.
The user interface for Electrify America was somewhat more complicated than EVGO.
Oh look, it's charging.
Overlooking Nordstrom's from the parking garage.
Watching the charging progress from inside the mall using the mobile app.
But not all the charger stations work when you want them.
Almost done.
Time to disconnect!
$18! That's a lot of juice.