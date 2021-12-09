/>
Polestar 2 gallery tour: It's electrifying!

We took the 78 kWh, dual-motor electric vehicle out for a three-day driver's holiday and charged it up.

Topic: Innovation
img-8843.jpg
1 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Delivery

Taking delivery of the Polestar 2 on Friday morning. This is a dual-motor version priced at about $52,000

img-8844.jpg
2 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Front End

Looking pretty from the front.

img-8845.jpg
3 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Badge

Love that emblem.

img-8851.jpg
4 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

But first, coffee

The first real test: Does a large 24oz Tervis Cup fit in the forward cup holder?

img-8849.jpg
5 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

first test passed

It does!

img-8857.jpg
6 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

cockpit view

A view from the cockpit.

img-8860.jpg
7 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Evgo charging station at the Coral Square Mall

We wanted to charge the car up a bit, so we brought it to a local EVGO location.

img-8861.jpg
8 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

CCS Port closeup

A closeup of the Polestar 2's CCS port.

img-8867.jpg
9 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

CCS charger cable

Here's the CCS connector cable coming out of the "pump"

img-8871.jpg
10 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

CCS charging

Engaged!

img-8883.png
11 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Evgo app

Cha-ching!

img-8875.jpg
12 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Evgo pump display

Charging, charging, charging... at 50 KW.

img-8891.jpg
13 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Free charging at Greenwise

Here is a slower, but free 7 kWh charger in the parking lot of a local supermarket, Greenwise.

img-8901.jpg
14 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Parked at Oli's Fashion Cuisine

Parked at a shopping center in Boca. Looking pretty in the Florida sunset.

img-8902.jpg
15 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Front and sharp

The front end.

img-8940.jpg
16 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Lookin' good

Parked and pretty

img-8941.jpg
17 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Boca

Wide angle shot overlooking the shopping center where we ate dinner.

img-9021.jpg
18 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Rear cargo hatch

There's plenty of rear cargo space, and the front of the vehicle has a small storage area where the engine would be on a combustion vehicle.

img-9023.jpg
19 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Rear cargo hatch button closeup

The rear cargo hatch is motorized.

img-9027.jpg
20 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Nighttime cockpit view

An interior cockpit view at night.

img-9033.jpg
21 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Nighttime dash view

Dash view at night, with the Android Automotive main menu at the home screen.

img-9039.jpg
22 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Dash view

Dash view at night, with the Android Automotive system in Google Maps navigation mode.

img-9041.jpg
23 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Dash closeup

Looking at the main dash closeup.

img-9044.jpg
24 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Center console

A view of the center console.

img-9057.jpg
25 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Driving with dash lit up

A view of the road with the dash and center console in navigation mode.

img-9229.jpg
26 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Oh look we need more charge

We needed to charge up more, so we went over to Electrify America in Boca Town Center.

img-9231.jpg
27 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Electrify America

The user interface for Electrify America was somewhat more complicated than EVGO.

img-9238.jpg
28 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Electrify America

Oh look, it's charging.

img-9243.jpg
29 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Nordstrom's garage

Overlooking Nordstrom's from the parking garage.

img-9244.png
30 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

This could get expensive

Watching the charging progress from inside the mall using the mobile app.

img-9246.jpg
31 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

This one is broken

But not all the charger stations work when you want them.

img-9248.png
32 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Time to head back to the parking garage

Almost done.

img-9254.jpg
33 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Ready to head home

Time to disconnect!

img-9255.png
34 of 34 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

OMG

$18! That's a lot of juice.

