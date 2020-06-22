Apple Silicon

1 of 27
  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 27

We've known it was going to happen for years, and that day has now come. Apple has announced the fourth evolution for the Mac -- a slow, but inevitable move away from Intel to Apple Silicon.

Read More Read Less

WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon highlights

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 27

Related Topics:

Processors Apple Hardware Intel ARM Artificial Intelligence

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2

  • AMD Ryzen Pro 4000: First look

    AMD is pitching its new Ryzen PRO 4000 processors as "the new standard for modern business PCs" offering what is claimed to be the best performing processor, the most advanced technology, ...

  • AMD Ryzen PRO 4000: Slide deck

    AMD's Ryzen PRO 4000 chips, aimed at business users who demand security-centric features and enterprise-grade reliability.

  • Build a monster $5,100 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX desktop PC

    Now that AMD's flagship Intel-beating 32-core, 64-thread 2nd-gen Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX is out, let's take a look at what it takes to build a super desktop system around this silicon. ...