Apple Watch Series 7: Unboxing and first impressions

  • The box

    Everything is beautifully packages, just as you'd expect.

    For more information on the new Apple Watch Series 7, click here.

  • Bulky

    The packaging for the Apple Watch feels bulky compared to the iPhone.

  • Inside!

    I won't be using that strap (it'll be going onto a Nike Sport Loop strap.

  • Here it is

    Packaged like a jewel!

  • Paperwork...

    Feels like Apple could reduce on this stuff.

  • Updated charger

    This one feels a bit more robust than the old one.

  • Metal ring on the charger

    The charger feels more robust than the older plastic-only version.

  • Watch is wrapped up

    Apple is working hard to protect this from everything!

  • Attention to detail

    Despite the fact that this is packaging that's going to end up in the bin, the attention to detail is second to none.

  • Side-by-side

    Series 7 (left) vs Series 5.

  • Another side-by-side

    Series 7 (left) vs Series 5.

  • And another

    Series 7 (left) vs Series 5l

  • Close up of the rear sensor

    Series 7 (left) vs Series 5.

  • More screen space... can you tell the difference?

    Series 7 (left) vs Series 5.

  • The UI now bleeds into the curves and edges

    Series 7 (left) vs Series 5.

  • Reflections and distortions

    Those edges of the display are prone to a lot of reflections and distortions.

  • Hello QWERTY keyboard

    Useful, but in a limited way.

Taking a first look at the Apple Watch Series 7.

