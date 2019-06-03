Apple WWDC 2019 keynote: Scenes and surprises

Apple is now talking about the Apple Watch, introducing a new gradient face, digital face, and more. There's also taptic chimes, so you'll hear a sound at the hour. Apple says says new apps for voice memos, calculator and audiobooks are coming too, as will tip calculator and split-the-bill features.

More importantly, however, Apple is making it possible to run an independent app on the watch -- no need for an iPhone app. To complement this, Apple is launching a new App Store for Apple Watch.

