Apple's refreshed MacBook Pro 2018 models: Here's what's new, spec by spec

The long-awaited MacBook Pro refresh has landed.

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar were given a significant hardware bump. All-in-all, Apple says that the 15-inch model will have a 70 percent performance increase, and the 13-inch model should double its performance.

Let's take a look at what's new.

