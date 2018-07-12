Apple's refreshed MacBook Pro 2018 models: Here's what's new, spec by spec

1 of 12
1 of 12

Surprise! Apple upgraded its MacBook Pro range with everything from more RAM to improved keyboards. Here's a look at everything new, spec by spec.

Read More Read Less

The 2018 MacBook Pro laptops are available now

The long-awaited MacBook Pro refresh has landed.

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar were given a significant hardware bump. All-in-all, Apple says that the 15-inch model will have a 70 percent performance increase, and the 13-inch model should double its performance.

Let's take a look at what's new.

Read more: Everything you need to know about buying Apple's 2018 MacBook Pro

find the perfect laptop: more resources

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 12

Related Topics:

Apple Hardware iPhone Mobility Smartphones Tablets
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries