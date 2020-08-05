Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

1 of 12
  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    For more information on the Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC, click here.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 12

The new Aegis Secure Key 3NXC builds on Apricorn's Secure Key 3z and Aegis Secure Key 3NX, taking the same proven form-factor and physical keypad, and adding something that users have been asking for -- USB-C support.

Read More Read Less

Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

For more information on the Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3NXC, click here.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 12

Related Topics:

Security Apple Security TV Data Management CXO Data Centers

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2