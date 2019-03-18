Behind the scenes: How Laika creates high-tech, stop-motion animation

The art of stop-motion animation is more than a century old. It involves taking still images of a puppet or figure and slightly manipulating the figure in between frames to create a sense of motion. Laika, the animation studio near Portland, Oregon, has infused this art form with cutting edge technology like 3D printing and digital effects to create visually captivating movies like Coraline, Kubo and the Two Strings and the upcoming film, Missing Link.

ZDNet took a behind-the-scenes look at the production of Missing Link, scheduled for release in April, to see how Laika artists are using 3D printing and digital effects while staying true to the art of stop-motion animation.