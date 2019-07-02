Best Android smartphones (July 2019)

Why you should take a look:

A powerful, high-spec handset packed with high-end components built around a stunning 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display. The processor it top-notch, the cameras are excellent, and the battery life is very impressive.

It's hard to find much fault with this handset (if I was nit-picking, I would point out that it doesn't have the facility for SD card storage expansion, but that's a very minor niggle).

With prices starting at $669, this is a flagship handset coming in at a price that's hard to beat!

