Best Android smartphones (July 2019)

Hidden Android tricks to speed up your smartphone
Has your Android smartphone started to feel slow and sluggish? Here are some tips to help you make it feel like new again.
Why you should take a look:
A powerful, high-spec handset packed with high-end components built around a stunning 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display. The processor it top-notch, the cameras are excellent, and the battery life is very impressive.
It's hard to find much fault with this handset (if I was nit-picking, I would point out that it doesn't have the facility for SD card storage expansion, but that's a very minor niggle).
With prices starting at $669, this is a flagship handset coming in at a price that's hard to beat!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Why you should take a look:
If you use your smartphone for photography that goes beyond a few snaps, then the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely worth taking a look at, even if the price tag knocks you off your feet.
And as an added bonus for those who like to take a lot of photos, there's an option for storage expansion using a Nano Memory card slot (unfortunately not microSD compatible).
Proprietary memory card option aside, the Huawei P30 Pro is about as flagship as an Android handset can be.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Why you should take a look:
If you watch a lot of movies on your smartphone, then the 21:9 aspect ratio display on the Sony Xperia 1 will be on interest to you. Not only is this the perfect aspect ratio to experience an amazing cinematic experience, but it also makes the handset taller and thinner, so it's easier to hold and operate.
There's more to the display than an odd aspect ratio – it's also the first notchless 4K HDR OLED display that offers 3,840 x 1,644 at an amazing 643 pixels-per-inch. It's a display that looks so beautiful that has to be seen to be believed.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Why you should take a look:
A solid, well-made, flagship smartphone from the biggest name. If you want a "go anywhere, do anything" Android smartphone, you really can't go wrong with Samsung, and if you want to spend a lot of money on a smartphone, the Galaxy S10 Plus is the handset for you.
Great hardware, gorgeous display, and cameras that are capable of capturing amazing photographs.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Why you should take a look:
When it comes to Android, no one knows the platform better than Google, so why not buy a smartphone designed by the company.
Unlike previous Pixel smartphones which had a bit of a utilitarian feel to them, Google has gone all out with the Pixel 3 to not only give it a flagship-grade tech spec, but also pay attention to the look and feel of it.
A solid, all-round performer.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Why you should take a look:
If notches in your display don't work for you, then take a look at the Asus ZenFone 6 with its innovative flip camera. The flip camera means you get to use every pixel of the 6.4-inch display.
The Asus ZenFone 6 also comes with a powerhouse 5,000mAh battery that offers all-day usage.
Compared to the other smartphones in this list, the Asus ZenFone 6 will be kind to your bank balance.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you are in the market for a new Android smartphone, here are a selection that offer a level of power and performance that would give the iPhone a run for its money.
