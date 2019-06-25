Best BBQ tech gadgets for a perfect July 4

Plagues then and now: Blood, frogs and locusts are no match for the ravages of 2019
The Fireboard is a cloud connected smart thermometer that will measure up to six temperature areas (2 x ambient, 4 x food) at once. It sends temperature details to iOS and Android apps. It can also alter you via SMS or email and will connect over Bluetooth is Wi-Fi is not available. You can also use voice control with Alexa.
Photo by: Fireboard
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Add light to your evening cookouts with these Outdoor Edge barbecue tongs and integrated flashlight lamp. A 22 lumen LED flashlight shines light on your cooking. These tongs even have a built in bottle opener. Everything you need for your campfire cookouts.
Photo by: Outdoor Edge
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Inkbird IRF-4S is a rechargeable IPX5 waterproof device with a wireless range range of up to 1,500ft outdoors. It is programmable for up to nine specific different foods. There are temperature and loss of signal alarms, and timer countdown modes.
Photo by: Inkbird
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Loki is a smart Wi-fi meat thermometer and app for iOS and Android. Set the app for the 'ready' temperature, pair with the Loki, and insert up to four different probes into the battery operated sphere.
You will be notified when the meat temperatures fall outside of the limits you set, or the temperature reaches your target level.
Photo by: Loki
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Cook the most tender steak in the ChefSteps Joule sous vide and finish it off on the grill. Connect the app to the Joule, immerse it in a pan filled with water and heat to the correct temperature.
Use a vacuum sealer to package the food and immerse it in the pan. Use the app to display how 'done' the food is so you never under or over cook anything again.
Photo by: ChefSteps
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The CyberQ is designed to monitor the temperature of your Big Green Egg, Weber Smokey Mountain, and Ceramic barbecues. It has one ambient probe and one food thermometer and will deliver email, text, or audio alerts to your phone.
Wi-Fi will keep you connected when in range, and you can monitor or control the temperature from any web-based device. The fan uses a variable flow rate to increase the heat of the charcoal.
Photo by: BBQ Guru
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Fireboard Drive Fan control cable enables you to control the temperature of your wood or charcoal smoker.
Set the desired temperature and the iOS or Android app will drive the fan at variable speed to ensure that the smoke and temperature remains constant throughout your cook.
Photo by: Fireboard
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Smokebloq Wi-Fi thermometer has two probes -- but can connect up to four probes. Its Wi-fi enables you to remotely monitor your cook from the cloud, set alarms, and notify you when your food is ready.
The iOS or Android cooking app allows you to follow your progress from wherever you have a cell phone signal.
Photo by: Smokebloq
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The iGrill 2 has the capacity to monitor the temperature of up to four probes. Connect the app to the device (which is magnetic), insert the probe, monitor the temperature of the meat for great results each time. My only criticism is the display itself is difficult to read in full sun.
Photo by: iGrill
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The ThermoWorks Signals thermometer connects to the app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and has four channels to monitor the temperature across three food probes and one air temperature probe.
Each channel can be customised to display which item of food is cooking and low and high temperature alarms can be set for each probe. Control everything from your phone or connected device.
Photo by: ThermoWorks
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Thermapen Mk 4 is a foldaway probe that delivers accurate readings quickly to get the perfect temperature for your meat. The display is auto correcting, so it does not matter what angle you hold the probe. You will always be able to see the temperature.
Photo by: Thermapen
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Maverick XR 50 will measure food temperatures with up to four probes displayed on its backlit LCD screen. It also has a remote unit that is magnetic, so you do not need to go to the grill to read the temperatures inside the barbecue.
Photo by: Maverick
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Slow 'n Sear lets you create two distinct cooking areas in your barbecue to enable you to cook low and slow for long periods of time. There is a water reservoir to keep the food moist during the cooking and makes cleaning up the barbecue coals a breeze.
Photo by: ABC Barbecue
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The DigiQ DX3 temperature controller tracks the internal temperature of your food, controlling the temperature of your Big Green Egg and Weber grill. The Pit Viper fan pulses oxygen into the grill to increase or decrease the heat of the charcoal. Once the food has reached the correct temperature the DigiQ beeps to let you know your food is ready.
Photo by: BBQ Guru
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The ThermoPop thermometer has a rotating display and a simple button press for those who do not want to be overwhelmed with technology. It has a really long battery life and a temperature range of –50 to 300 degrees C.
Photo by: Thermopop
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Make sure your food is cooked to perfection with these must-have tech tools and gadgets for your outdoor cooking kit.
Caption by: Eileen Brown
