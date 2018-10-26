Best gifts: 20 luxury gadgets for the billionaire who has everything

Affordable: Top tech, gadgets for under $100
Here are some of our favorite innovative and fun gadgets and gifts for tech enthusiasts. These are affordable and budget-friendly.
When the pressures of modern life become too much, the $30,000 tranquility pod may help users reduce stress and break away from it all for a moment. It is claimed that the fiberglass pod blocks up to 90 percent of outside noise, while an in-built subwoofer creates gentle vibrations to relax the user.
See it now: Hammacher
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The filthy rich Apple fans out there may enjoy the £139,995 iPod Touch Supreme, an iPod model reformed using 149g of solid gold and 300 color F diamonds, alongside a single-cut pink diamond.
See it now: Stuart Hughes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Another option for mobile device opulence is the Lux iPhone X range ($21,995 to $1.3 million). Unlocked iPhones are customized with 24k gold casings, diamonds, and French enamel.
If this isn't enough, there are also custom options available using unusual minerals including meteorite.
See it now: Brikk
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If you're buying for someone who has everything, perhaps they wouldn't mind an upgrade of their lounge TV. That is, an upgrade to 262 inches.
C Seed's Blade 262 television ($539,000, plus installation) is a 4K widescreen model complete with six integrated speakers to push out surround sound.
See it now: C Seed
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If the new flagship Apple wearable's standard appearance isn't good enough, this £3,695 remade version -- complete with platinum and black diamonds -- could make a great gift.
See it now: Stuart Hughes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
For a luxury take on wireless earbuds, the $3,490 Gold Phantom Opéra de Paris do not disappoint. The manufacturers are bold in claiming the sound is "best in the world" -- and perhaps this is due to the earbuds' "gold leaf gills." You need a deep wallet to afford them, either way.
See it now: Devialet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Deceptively named, Mirror is just that -- but is also a connectivity hub for a variety of IoT and mobile devices. The Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-ready product costs $585 and is a stylish option for dressing rooms and bathrooms and can be used to tap into a variety of information provided by third-party services, including dental health, heart rate, sleeping hours, and exercise levels.
Mirror is equipped with a MediaTek MT8127 chipset, a quad-core Cortex 1.5GHz CPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage.
See it now: Frednology
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
For an audiophile who has everything, perhaps a custom speaker system could make a great gift. Bang & Olufsen have gone all out with the $80,000+ BeoLab 90, an eclectic speaker system packing 8200 watts, 20 amplifiers, and wireless connectivity.
See it now: Bang & Olufsen
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Misty II costs $1,999 and is an "advanced personal robot" aimed at businesses, inventors, programmers, and students. The programmable robot can be customized depending on the user's project, is self-charging, and some components can be swapped out. If you are looking for a luxury gift for a tinkerer, this may be a great option.
See it now: Misty Robotics
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Another interesting tech gift for those who enjoy working in the garage of an evening, the MakerBot Replicator+ is a stylish and efficient 3D printer. It costs $2,499+ and prints 30 percent faster than its predecessor and offers a 25 percent larger build volume.
See it now: Makerbot
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Ever wanted your own submarine? If you have the cash, you can now pick one up with a depth capacity of 1,000 feet and a maximum speed of three knots. It costs $2,000,000.
See it now: Hammacher
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
It might sound like sci-fi, but you can also purchase a hovercraft able to meet a 30 percent incline over fresh or saltwater, snow, sand, or standard ground. It costs $190,000.
See it now: Hammacher
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
A gift for those with deep pockets and a love of movies, the Tron Lamborghini Aventador is a luxury coupe complete with a V12 engine and customer paintwork. It costs $300,000+.
See it now: Lamborghini
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Who says work desks have to be boring if you have the cash to spare? The Emperor, designed by Canada's MWE Lab, is a futuristic workspace which can cater for up to six monitors. It costs $5305+.
See it now: MWE Lab
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Fans of deep space might enjoy taking such enthusiasm to their bedroom with a custom, space-themed bedroom complete with Deep Space Fighter bed and galaxy murals. It costs $6,000 to $18,000+.
See it now: PoshTots
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
For an impressive addition to any man cave, the Dieselpunk recycled metal giant robot, hand-made to order, would make a great gift for any mecha fan. It costs £12,674.27 ($16,445).
See it now: Etsy
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Now discontinued, the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon set fetches a high price online as a collector's item -- but if there's money to burn, this could become pride of place in a collection. It costs $2399+.
See it now: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
A billionaire may have everything, but do they have a private IMAX private theater? The company offers custom cinema screens, seats, and setups for those with the money to spend. Pricing is on demand.
See it now: IMAX
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If a standard bed simply isn't interesting enough, perhaps a floating bed might take your fancy? It costs $1.5 million.
Created by Universe Architecture BV, the architects wanted to create a bed which was not dictated to by mere gravity. The secret? A pair of magnets.
See it now: Universe Architecture
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Perhaps, one day, our commute won't involve hours of being stationary on a road and judging the sanity of other drivers; instead, we could always look towards jetpacks.
If you'd like to have one for your very own, Martin Jetpack may be happy to oblige. Don't expect the kit to come cheap, however. It's expected to cost $250,000 to $350,000
See it now: Martin Jetpack
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Money may not be able to buy you happiness -- but it certainly can provide you with some crazy technology and gadgets. Here are some of our favorite luxury gifts.
When the pressures of modern life become too much, the $30,000 tranquility pod may help users reduce stress and break away from it all for a moment. It is claimed that the fiberglass pod blocks up to 90 percent of outside noise, while an in-built subwoofer creates gentle vibrations to relax the user.
See it now: Hammacher
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Join Discussion