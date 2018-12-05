Best Google Chrome extensions for productivity, security, and performance (2018 edition)

Enterprise Software
How to speed up Google Chrome and make the browser use less RAM
Here are a selection of extensions hand-picked from the Chrome Web Store that focus on privacy, performance, and productivity. These extensions allow you to do a variety of things, from taking screenshots and recording video, securing your browser, keeping your passwords safe, taking control of your tabs (and freeing precious RAM!), securing your connection, do more with Gmail, extract the text out of images, and much more.
All these extensions are free and are available to download from the Chrome Web Store.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The free spell checker and grammar checker by Grammarly helps you write clearly and confidently on Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Tumblr, and nearly anywhere else on the Web.
With Grammarly, you can always be sure that your words are mistake-free and say what you mean.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Take a Speedtest directly from your toolbar to quickly test your internet performance without having to open a new tab.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Like Ghostery, Privacy Badger is a browser add-on that stops advertisers and other third-party trackers from secretly tracking what pages you look at on the web. If it detects that an advertiser seems to be tracking you across multiple websites without your permission, Privacy Badger will automatically block that advertiser from loading any more content in your browser.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
When your tabs are in the OneTab list, you will save up to 95 percent of memory because you will have reduced the number of tabs open in Google Chrome.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you're anything like me than you constantly have dozens of browser tabs open at any one time. And mostly you keep them open to remind you of something, not because you're using them at that time.
The Great Suspender will automagically unload each tab while retaining its favicon and title text. A tab can be restored by clicking anywhere on the page when it is needed.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
HTTPS Everywhere is an extension that encrypts your communications with many major websites, making your browsing more secure.
HTTPS Everywhere is produced as a collaboration between The Tor Project and the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
So much more than a password manager! On top of keeping your passwords safe and secure (and generating new ones for you to prevent reuse) Blur is also a privacy manager as well as a secure payments tool.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Need a VPN to secure your browser connection? AnchorFree has a tool called Hotspot Shield that's not only free to use, but is ad-free and totally unlimited. I've been using it here for some time now and it does what is says it does, and has been totally reliable.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This is a great way to keep everything you do on a single page.
See your tasks from 40+ other services on Chrome's new tab page. Asana, Basecamp, GitHub, Gmail, OmniFocus, Trello, Zendesk, and more.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here's one for all you OneNote users out there -- a simple way to clip all or part of a web page and send it to OneNote.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Replace new tab page with a personal dashboard featuring your to-do list, weather, and inspiration.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Goodbye, bookmarks. Hello, Web Clipper! Clip the web pages you want to keep. Save them in Evernote. Easily find them on any device.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Another one for OneNote fans -- a quick and simple way to access your OneNote notes direct from the browser.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Less an ad-blocker and more a tool to control annoying content. uBlock is lightweight and easy on RAM and CPU usage.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I'm a Gentleman does one thing, and does it well -- it allows for easy downloading of images from a web page. You can press Alt and click to download, drag to download, or download every image n a page with a single click.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Yeah, I know that Google Chrome comes with a bookmark manager, but it's hardly anything to write home about. In fact, it's so basic that I've declared "bookmark bankruptcy" several times and just deleted them all and started again.
Google Bookmark Manager is the bookmark manager that Google Chrome should come with.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Know more about contacts (in Gmail, LinkedIn, Twitter, Rapportive and more).
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Screencastify is a simple video screen capture software for Chrome. It is able to record all screen activity inside a tab, including audio.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I have no problem with well-behaved ads, but I still like to have protection against malware and ads that blare a sound from my speakers!
Adblock Plus is the most popular ad blocker ever, and also supports websites by not blocking unobtrusive ads by default (configurable).
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
It shortens URLs. Not much more to say. But it does do it well.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
To go along with a URL shortener, you also need a URL unshortener!
Shortened links can be hiding anywhere. With the Unshorten Chrome extension, any shortened link (such as bit.ly or t.co) you click on will be automatically expanded and analyzed for malware giving you a clear view of where the link is taking you. Unshorten will also automatically remove known tracking cookies from the URL.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
View and edit Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files -- without needing Office installed on your computer.
Once the extension is installed, Office files that you drag into Chrome, open in Gmail, Google Drive, and more, will be opened in Docs, Sheets, and Slides for viewing and editing.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Found a webpage, image, or quote that you want to save for later? With the Google Keep Chrome Extension, easily save the things you care about to Keep and have them synced across all of the platforms that you use -- including web, Android, iOS, and Wear.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Browse web pages without distraction. No images, no videos, no animation. It also desaturates colors for a more relaxed experience.
Not only does this extension make page loads faster, it makes information a lot easier to scan.
Very simple, but very effective.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Working in a busy, noisy environment? Perhaps an ambient noise generator is the solution to creating a more peaceful, productive workspace.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
LastPass is an award-winning password manager that saves your passwords and gives you secure access from every computer and mobile device. Very secure, and very easy to sue
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Get quick and easy access to definitions of words on web pages you visit without having to open a new tab or copy/paste the term into a search box.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Automatically create website citations in the APA, MLA, Chicago, or Harvard referencing styles at the click of a button.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A screen capture extension for all or part of any web webpage. Add annotations, comments, blur sensitive info, and share with one-click uploads.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Manage your tabs, improve your browsing, and maintain your sanity when you have many tabs open.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A one-click solution to clean your browser and protect your privacy. With Click&Clean you can:
And much more.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Automatically closes inactive tabs and makes it easy to get them back
- Automatically closes idle tabs after designated time
- Saves closed tabs, easy to re-open
- Chrome sync saves settings between computers
- Doesn't close pinned tabs
- Lock tabs from closing
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
PanicButton makes it easier for you to hide all of your tabs at once just by clicking on a button. They are then saved as bookmarks in a separate folder. Afterwards, the PanicButton turns green and shows you how many tabs are currently hidden.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Use messengers like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, Skype and many more in one app!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Everything in Signal is always end-to-end encrypted and painstakingly engineered in order to keep your communication safe.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Telegram web-client is a free, fast and secure way to enjoy most of Telegram's features right in your web-browser.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Session Buddy is a session manager for your browser that allows you to:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Wolfram|Alpha is the world's definitive source for expert, computable knowledge across thousands of domains.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
TabCloud allows you to save any window session and restore it at a later date or on another computer. This allows you to sync open tabs between multiple computers.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Tampermonkey is the most popular userscript manager for Google Chrome.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Ghostery is an extension that reveals "invisible" web, which consists of trackers, web bugs, pixels, and beacons placed on web pages by Facebook, Google, and over 500 other ad networks, behavioral data providers, web publishers - all companies interested in your activity.
Find out - and more importantly, control - who is tracking your browsing.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This extension allows you to enforce a 25 minute period of distraction-free work by blocking a whole host of time wasting websites (the list is customisable). As a reward, you get 5 minutes to blow on the websites of your choice before going back to work.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A sleek to-do app keeps you organized, focused, and more productive. The perfect to-do productivity app is there wherever you need it: on Google Chrome, mobile device, desktop, browser, Gmail, and more.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Project Naptha automatically applies state-of-the-art computer vision algorithms to every image your browser loads while browsing the web. The result is a seamless and intuitive experience, where you can highlight as well as copy and paste and even edit and translate the text formerly trapped within an image.
A very handy extension indeed.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Get desktop notifications, read, listen or delete emails without opening Gmail or Inbox by Gmail and easily manage multiple accounts.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Everyone likes emojis, right? Well, OK, maybe not, but if you do here's a quick and simple way to corral them and get 1-click copy and paste, or auto-input emoji anywhere in Chrome.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The web is an infinite source of distraction. StayFocusd does what is says on the tin - helps you to stay focused on the task in hand by blocking your favorite internet time-suck websites and services.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Make Google services such as Gmail a lot easier to use by removing much of the toolbar and navigation clutter. Be warned though that for the advanced features you need to be good with CSS.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This extension allows your browser to monitor web pages for changes automatically. It can inform you whenever a particular page changes without you having to go and check every time, and it can even show you what the differences are.
I have a long list of websites that I keep an eye on using this tool, and so far it has worked flawlessly.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Social Fixer enhances your Facebook experience and makes the site easier to use by adding a ton of great functionality. One of its most useful features is allowing you to filter out junk (might be just what you need to get rid of all those political posts swamping your feed right now).
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here is a selection of Google Chrome extensions aimed specifically at boosting your productivity, performance, and privacy. (Updated December 2018)
Here are a selection of extensions hand-picked from the Chrome Web Store that focus on privacy, performance, and productivity. These extensions allow you to do a variety of things, from taking screenshots and recording video, securing your browser, keeping your passwords safe, taking control of your tabs (and freeing precious RAM!), securing your connection, do more with Gmail, extract the text out of images, and much more.
All these extensions are free and are available to download from the Chrome Web Store.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion