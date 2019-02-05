Best Lightning cables you can buy for your iPhone or iPad

They've been a long time coming, but the wait is almost over. Premium accessories brand Anker is the first to announce third-party USB-C to Lightning cables for the iPhone and iPad.

So far, if you've wanted a USB-C to Lightning cable, Apple was your only choice. Yes, eBay is awash with fake cables that claim to support high-speed charging, but of the dozens I tested, none did. So it's good that finally a reputable brand is stepping in.

The Powerline+ USB-C to Lightning cable features connectors that are encased in an aluminum shell, and make use of Anker's reinforced braided nylon outer cable, making it the toughest cable for the home or on the go.

The cable will also offered in the standard Powerline II format, where the cable is covered with aramid fiber for extra strength, which Anker claims gives it a bend lifespan of over five times greater than any other cable in the market.

Price: $15.99 for 3-foot length

Buy: Available March