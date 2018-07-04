Best of the best iPhone accessories (July edition)

If you want to buy a wireless charging pad but don't want to buy another AC adapter because you have plenty of them, then here's a fantastic deal for you!

The RAVPower Qi Wireless Charging Pad is a 5W wireless charging pad that's compatible with any device that supports the Qi charging protocol (so everything from the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy handsets, Google Nexus devices, and many others).

Note that this is a 5W charging pad, so it does not support fast charging. That said, it can fully recharge a modern smartphone such as the iPhone X or iPhone 8 or the Samsung Galaxy S9 in under 4 hours.

This charging pad is normally priced at $11.99, but between now and 07/15/2018 11:59 PM PDT if you use the coupon code ZDRAVPC083 at the Amazon checkout you can grab it for only $8.49.