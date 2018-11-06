16 office furniture upgrades and other work space must-haves

Let's just get this one out of the way: Buy a standing desk.

You've seen all the reports and data by now -- sitting for hours at a time simply isn't good for your health (or posture). Those of you who wouldn't mind switching to an upright position during the day should look at the $685 Fully Jarvis Bamboo. It's an adjustable standing desk that can support up to 350 pounds (counting the top) and effortlessly glides as it rises and lowers.

If you want an upgrade option, there is the $495 Uplift Electronic Adjustable Desk. It's motorized and lets you store different height preference presets.

