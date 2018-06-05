Best Photographic Accessories For Your Smartphone

The Exolens range is very much aimed at serious photographers, as the company has worked with the industry veterans at Zeiss to produce a number of high-quality lenses.

Its top-of-the-range Optics By Zeiss lenses cost around £200/$200, but the most affordable option is probably the Exolens Edge kit for £100/$100. This includes both wide-angle and telephoto lenses, which can be attached directly to an iPhone -- or even an iPad -- using the connector provided. The company also makes a special bracket for £50/$60, which doesn't look particularly elegant but can be used with non-Apple smartphones as well.

The Exolens range is available via Amazon in both the UK and US, but the pricing and technical information on Amazon can be rather inconsistent, so it might be worth looking at one of the specialist photography stores instead, to make sure you get the right advice.

