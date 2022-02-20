/>
Bluejay Sport electric bike review: in pictures

Electric bikes are a popular means of commuting and as I enter my fifth year of supplementing my train commute with a bike, I spent a few weeks cruising around on a new Bluejay Sport.
Topic: Mobility
bluejay-sport-electric-bike-3.jpg
1 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Bluejay Sport right side

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-2.jpg
2 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Bluejay Sport left side

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-9.jpg
3 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Bluejay branding

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-11.jpg
4 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Front brakes

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-12.jpg
5 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Front tire

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-13.jpg
6 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Mid-drive Bafang motor

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-14.jpg
7 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Rear fender and frame

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-15.jpg
8 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Leather saddle

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-16.jpg
9 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Left side controller

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-17.jpg
10 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Display unit

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-18.jpg
11 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Right side brake system

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-19.jpg
12 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Gear shift indicator

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-20.jpg
13 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Left brake

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-21.jpg
14 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Front rack and strap

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-1.jpg
15 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Groceries secured

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-22.jpg
16 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Bluejay logo

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-4.jpg
17 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Rear wheel and 10-speed system

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-5.jpg
18 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Rear rack and light

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-6.jpg
19 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Mid-drive motor and pedal, right side

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-7.jpg
20 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Battery status indicator

bluejay-sport-electric-bike-8.jpg
21 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Large removable battery

bluejay-sport-black-tan.jpg
22 of 22 Image: Bluejay

Bluejay Sport black and tan

