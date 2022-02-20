Bluejay Sport electric bike review: in pictures

/>
X
Trending
Presidents Day deals
Top tablets: iPad isn't your only option
Best Tax Software
Best iPhone deals
Best home battery backup
Great 3D printers for under $500
Best VPN Services
Windows 11
Best Web Hosting
Cloud
Innovation
Working from Home
ZDNet Recommends
ZDNet Academy
Technology
See all Technology
Hardware
Laptops
Tablets
Storage
Processors
Software & Services
Operating Systems
Business Management Software
Mobility
5G
Smartphones
Innovation
Cloud
Artificial Intelligence
Big Data
AR & VR
Robotics
Security
See all Security
Cyber Threats
VPN
Password Manager
Business
See all Business
Tech Industry
Tech & Work
Developer
Data Management
Legal
Companies
Amazon
Google
Apple
Microsoft
Samsung
E-Commerce
Enterprise Software
SMBs
Executive Guides
Events
Finance
See all Finance
Credit Cards
Banking
Taxes
Blockchain
Education
See all Education
Business & Management
Computers & Tech
Bootcamps
MBA
Home & Office
See all Home & Office
Networking
Broadband
Mobile Carries
Home Networking
Smart Office
Office Furniture
Office Hardware & Appliances
Smart Home
Home Security
Home Entertainment
Speakers
Kitchen & Household
More
See all Topics
International
China
EU
United Kingdom
New Zealand
India
Singapore
Korea
Australia
Japan
Government
Government: US
Government: UK
Government: AU
Government: Asia
Deals
Newsletters
Galleries
Videos
Reviews
Blogs
Trending
Presidents Day deals
Top tablets: iPad isn't your only option
Best Tax Software
Best iPhone deals
Best home battery backup
Great 3D printers for under $500
Best VPN Services
Windows 11
Best Web Hosting
Cloud
Innovation
Working from Home
ZDNet Recommends
ZDNet Academy
Technology
Hardware
Laptops
Tablets
Storage
Processors
Software & Services
Operating Systems
Business Management Software
Mobility
5G
Smartphones
Innovation
Cloud
Artificial Intelligence
Big Data
AR & VR
Robotics
See all Technology
Security
Cyber Threats
VPN
Password Manager
See all Security
Business
Tech Industry
Tech & Work
Developer
Data Management
Legal
Companies
Amazon
Google
Apple
Microsoft
Samsung
E-Commerce
Enterprise Software
SMBs
Executive Guides
Events
See all Business
Finance
Credit Cards
Banking
Taxes
Blockchain
See all Finance
Education
Business & Management
Computers & Tech
Bootcamps
MBA
See all Education
Home & Office
Networking
Broadband
Mobile Carries
Home Networking
Smart Office
Office Furniture
Office Hardware & Appliances
Smart Home
Home Security
Home Entertainment
Speakers
Kitchen & Household
See all Home & Office
More
International
China
EU
United Kingdom
New Zealand
India
Singapore
Korea
Australia
Japan
Government
Government: US
Government: UK
Government: AU
Government: Asia
Deals
Newsletters
Galleries
Videos
Reviews
Blogs
See all Topics
Asia
Australia
Europe
India
United Kingdom
United States
ZDNet France
ZDNet Germany
ZDNet Korea
ZDNet Japan
Go
Trending Now
Join / Log In
Bluejay Sport electric bike review: in pictures
Electric bikes are a popular means of commuting and as I enter my fifth year of supplementing my train commute with a bike, I spent a few weeks cruising around on a new Bluejay Sport.
|
By
Matthew Miller
|
Feb. 20, 2022, 10:22 a.m. PT
|
Topic:
Mobility
1 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Bluejay Sport right side
2 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Bluejay Sport left side
3 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Bluejay branding
4 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Front brakes
5 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Front tire
6 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Mid-drive Bafang motor
7 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Rear fender and frame
8 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Leather saddle
9 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Left side controller
10 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Display unit
11 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Right side brake system
12 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Gear shift indicator
13 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Left brake
14 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Front rack and strap
15 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Groceries secured
16 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Bluejay logo
17 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Rear wheel and 10-speed system
18 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Rear rack and light
19 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Mid-drive motor and pedal, right side
20 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Battery status indicator
21 of 22
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Large removable battery
22 of 22
Image: Bluejay
Bluejay Sport black and tan
Show Comments
Log In to Comment
|
Community Guidelines
Add Your Comment
Related Galleries
Sony LinkBuds review: in pictures
Related Galleries
Sony LinkBuds review: in pictures
20 Photos
Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar review: in pictures
Related Galleries
Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar review: in pictures
14 Photos
Nomad iPhone 13 Pro Max case review: in pictures
Related Galleries
Nomad iPhone 13 Pro Max case review: in pictures
12 Photos
First look: Products revealed at Samsung Unpacked 2022 [in pictures]
Related Galleries
First look: Products revealed at Samsung Unpacked 2022 [in pictures]
20 Photos
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar review: in pictures
Related Galleries
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar review: in pictures
8 Photos
Garmin Epix (Gen 2) review: in pictures
Related Galleries
Garmin Epix (Gen 2) review: in pictures
25 Photos
Speck Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max gear: in pictures
Related Galleries
Speck Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max gear: in pictures
13 Photos