The iPhone 12 is an expensive smartphone with glass on the front and back. BodyGuardz sent along three of its latest cases to test out and they work with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

I spent some time with the Refract, Stack, and Avenue cases. The cases range in price from $29.95 to $44.95.

