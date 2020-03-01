BodyGuardz PRTX shatterproof screen protectors for iPhone 11 Pro: hands-on

Given that I have at least one smartphone with me at all times, it is important to protect the glass display from scratches and breaks. Over the past couple of years I've been using tempered glass protectors and they have served me well. However, when you drop your phone or drop something on the display, these protectors can crack and break too.

The folks at BodyGuardz have been making screen protectors since I was using PDAs and the company has been innovating as smartphone displays have been changing. Its latest product line is the PRTX (announced "protects") and is a three-layer screen protection product.

The base layer contains a specialized adhesive that holds the protector in place and absorbs impacts. The middle layer is a combination of acrylic and PET material the provides impact protection, the top layer is a hardened electroplated top coat with 8H hardness for scratch protection while feeling like glass.

The PRTX Clear has a MSRP of $44.95, but is available now for $35.96. The PRTX EyeGuard and Privacy each has a MSRP of $49.95 with a current price of $39.96.

