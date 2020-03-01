BodyGuardz PRTX shatterproof screen protectors for iPhone 11 Pro: hands-on

  Three variations of the BodyGuardz PRTX screen protectors

    Three variations of the BodyGuardz PRTX screen protectors

    Given that I have at least one smartphone with me at all times, it is important to protect the glass display from scratches and breaks. Over the past couple of years I've been using tempered glass protectors and they have served me well. However, when you drop your phone or drop something on the display, these protectors can crack and break too.

    The folks at BodyGuardz have been making screen protectors since I was using PDAs and the company has been innovating as smartphone displays have been changing. Its latest product line is the PRTX (announced "protects") and is a three-layer screen protection product.

    The base layer contains a specialized adhesive that holds the protector in place and absorbs impacts. The middle layer is a combination of acrylic and PET material the provides impact protection, the top layer is a hardened electroplated top coat with 8H hardness for scratch protection while feeling like glass.

    The PRTX Clear has a MSRP of $44.95, but is available now for $35.96. The PRTX EyeGuard and Privacy each has a MSRP of $49.95 with a current price of $39.96.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  Package contents

    Package contents

    The retail package includes a detailed installation guide, alignment frame, the protector, microfiber cloth, alcohol wipe, dust removal stickers, and a squeegee to clear out any air bubbles.

    The PRTX Eyeguard protector is designed to reduce digital eye strain and filter out 43% of harmful blue light.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  Installation is quick, easy, and bubble-free

    Installation is quick, easy, and bubble-free

    After cleaning the display thoroughly, you press on the installation guide frame and then position the protector on the display. I had a couple minor air bubbles, but they were worked out quickly and easily with the squeegee. This was one of the easiest installations of a screen protector that I have experienced after testing many different brands.

    The protector does indeed feel like a glass protector with my finger sliding around on it with ease. I've seen no impact on the usability of my iPhone 11 Pro and actually find it prevents fingerprints and smudges even better than the iPhone oleophobic coating.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  Opening for the front sensors

    Opening for the front sensors

    The PRTX Clear protector has material that covers over the front sensors, while the Eyeguard and Privacy have cutouts for the sensors due to having special features built into the protector that might impact the sensors.

    The protectors all go out past the glass display of the iPhone, but still allow you to use a case with your phone too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  BodyGuardz PRTX Privacy in full view

    BodyGuardz PRTX Privacy in full view

    As a commuter who rides the train daily and also travels on airplanes for business, I like to install privacy screen protectors on my phones. The BodyGuardz PRTX Privacy has crystal clear clarity when looking directly at the display.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  Rotating the BodyGuardz PRTX Privacy

    Rotating the BodyGuardz PRTX Privacy

    As I start to rotate the iPhone 11 Pro in my hand, the display starts to disappear.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  Display is now hidden by the BodyGuardz PRTX Privacy

    Display is now hidden by the BodyGuardz PRTX Privacy

    A rotation of just about 45 degrees hides the display from view. The PRTX Privacy will provide full privacy of your data from both sides and is extremely effective. The images shown here are a reflection of the Seattle Dragons XFL game on my television.

    I've used glass protectors with small chips out of the corners and major scratches in them in the past. These BodyGuardz PRTX protectors are shatterproof so they will not break while protecting your display. BodyGuardz also offers a lifetime replacement so make sure to register your protector for coverage.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

Today's smartphones often cost $1,000 or more so it is important to protect the glass displays. BodyGuardz recently launched its PRTX synthetic tempered glass screen protectors for the Apple iPhone 11 models.

Three variations of the BodyGuardz PRTX screen protectors

