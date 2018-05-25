Capture your best shot with smartphone dual cameras

HTC introduced us to dual cameras back in 2011 with the HTC Evo 3D. It then used a minimally speced secondary camera to capture depth data with the HTC One M8 in 2014. In 2016, we saw Apple implement a second camera and since then have seen continuous improvements in the use of dual rear cameras on smartphones.

As I detailed about 18 months ago, manufacturers use the dual rear camera setup in a few different ways. Options include zoom capability with a telephoto lens, a monochrome lens that provides enhanced details, and a wide-angle lens to capture more within your field of view. A few even have an extra lens just to capture depth data for portrait mode support. These extra cameras also may have advanced low-light capability to improve shots taken in dark environments.