Case-Mate for Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Stylish protection for your expensive smartphone

Case-Mate has nearly 40 case options for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro so you are sure to find one that satisfies your needs. Most are priced at the same $40, but you can also save by signing up for the newsletter when you first visit the site.

For the past few weeks, I tested out the Tough Groove, Tough Neon, Karat Pearl and Tough Speckled cases on my midnight green iPhone 11 Pro. These four are each priced at $40. The three Tough models offer 10 foot drop protection too.

See our full review of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.