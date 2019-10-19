Case-Mate for Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Stylish protection for your expensive smartphone

10 best smartphones not made in China
The Tough Groove case was my favorite of the four I tested, primarily because of its cool iridescent color scheme and the ridiculous level of additional grip it added to my iPhone 11 Pro.
The Case-Mate Groove is a transparent case with a cool rainbow effect in the back. The grooves on the back have a unique feel so that the case is very "tacky" feeling, thus preventing any movement on a table and providing extreme grip in your hand. If you want to make sure your phone doesn't ever slide off a table or out of your hand, this is the case for you.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The iridescent transparent back looks good even with my midnight green iPhone 11 Pro. It has a rainbow sheen effect at different angles and in different lighting.
There is a large camera opening on the rear for the triple camera assembly. Tactile metallic buttons are present for the right side button and volume buttons too.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Karat Pearl may not be a style for me personally, but I've seen this $50 case style in the hands of many people in public. It offers 10 foot drop protection, lifetime warranty, and good tactile feel for enhanced grip in your hand.
Genuine mother of pearl is used in the case and each has a unique look to it. Apple Pay and wireless charging are fully supported too.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There is a large cutout for the triple rear cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro while the corners and edges of the phone are well protected.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The buttons are easy to manipulate and look good with a bit of style that complements the mother of pearl back.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are three color options available with the Tough Neon style case. These include yellow neon, purple neon, and pink neon. I tried out the pink neon with some purple highlights. This is definitely a case that stands out in the crowd.
The $40 Tough Neon case provides 10-foot drop protection. It's a bit more rigid and slick than the other Case-Mate options so it wasn't one of my favorites for helping hold onto the phone.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The bottom has openings for the speaker and Lightning port.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
After the Tough Groove case, this Tough Speckled one was my favorite of the four I tested. It's a frosted clear case with the edges having black paint speckled on matte white. It kind of reminds me of 101 Dalmatians, to be honest.
The case looks good on my midnight green iPhone 11 Pro while offering 10-foot drop protection as well.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The buttons for the volume and right side are not metallic on this case, but have a tactile feel to them. The sides are where you find the speckled appearance so it's a bit subtle too.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The case provides good tactile edges for helping you hold onto your iPhone 11 Pro while the matte back is textured to keep it from sliding around too.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
One of the more popular case brands I see at carrier stores and covering phones during my commute is Case-Mate. The company recently released a host of stylish options, some with 10 foot drop protection, and I tested out four of them over the past month.
