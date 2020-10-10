Casetify Apple Watch 6 bands hands-on: Affordable leather and metal bands

Casetify is known for is compelling Apple and Samsung smartphone cases, but it also makes bands for the Apple Watch. I had the chance to check out three available bands for the new Apple Watch Series 6 and it was honestly tough to figure out which was my favorite.

The Saffiano Leather Initial band was provided with my first and last initial on it, the 2-in-1 Italian Leather band provides two ways to wear a soft leather band, and the Link Bracelet band is a metal band that looks great, fits well, and is priced less than $100.

