Casetify Apple Watch 6 bands hands-on: Affordable leather and metal bands

    Casetify is known for is compelling Apple and Samsung smartphone cases, but it also makes bands for the Apple Watch. I had the chance to check out three available bands for the new Apple Watch Series 6 and it was honestly tough to figure out which was my favorite.

    The Saffiano Leather Initial band was provided with my first and last initial on it, the 2-in-1 Italian Leather band provides two ways to wear a soft leather band, and the Link Bracelet band is a metal band that looks great, fits well, and is priced less than $100.

    The Casetify Link Bracelet, available for just $95, is made of stainless steel with the center links having a matte finish while the side links are glossy. The band is very comfortable to wear for extended periods, including at night while you are tracking your sleep.

    The band slides easily into the Apple Watch lugs. The black one I tested matches well with the PRODUCT (Red) Apple Watch 6. While I tested it with the Apple Watch Series 6, the band works with all models of the Apple Watch.

    The clasp on the metal band keeps it securely closed and yet it is simple to press in and open as well. The clasp is smaller than the ones I've seen on other bands and looks great.

    Casetify includes the tool you need to remove links and setup the perfect fit for your wrist. I had to take out a couple links from the band that arrived in the case in order to fit properly to my wrist.

    In addition to the tools you need, simple directions are also provided to adjust the band length.

    I was very surprised when a Saffiano Leather band arrived to test out just a few days after the initial request. The band even came monogrammed with the initials from my first and last name!

    This high quality band is available for just $52 and offers three color options for the lugs and 18 available color options for the base and two other colors. The one I tested had a black base with red and white colors in the center of the band.

    The metal clasp is easy to use and holds the bitter end of the band securely in place. There is a single loop to hold the band in place after securing it with the metal clasp.

    The Saffiano Leather band is made of vegan leather with a soft inside. The band rests comfortably on your wrist and has quick release pins as an option so you can quickly swap out the bands without sliding out the lug.

    Castify branding is found on the inside of the bands too.

    I like the look and feel of the clasp mechanism on this band. It is large to make it very easy to thread the bitter end of the band through and still hold the Apple Watch securely on your wrist.

    The Saffiano leather band is my favorite and it looks great with the red Apple Watch Series 6 too. 

    The Castify 2-in-1 Italian Leather watch band, $100, is an interesting option. Here you can see it in the traditional watch band mode, which I personally preferred.

    The band is made of premium Italian leather and is available in black, brown, and red. The black one looks great with a red Apple Watch.

    The traditional single band option

    While the double wrap configuration of the Casetify Itallian Leather 2-in-1 band looks cool, it doesn't seem very practical to me if you wish to capture your heart rate and blood oxygen accurately. The way the band wraps results in the watch rising just a bit from the skin on your wrist.

    The black leather is supple, looks great, and is very comfortable for all day comfort and wear.

One of the great things about owning an Apple Watch is switching out the bands to fit your style, mood, activity, or another occasion. Casetify has several options available at prices much more affordable than bands you can purchase from Apple.

