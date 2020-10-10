Casetify Apple Watch 6 bands hands-on: Affordable leather and metal bands

The Casetify Link Bracelet, available for just $95, is made of stainless steel with the center links having a matte finish while the side links are glossy. The band is very comfortable to wear for extended periods, including at night while you are tracking your sleep.
The band slides easily into the Apple Watch lugs. The black one I tested matches well with the PRODUCT (Red) Apple Watch 6. While I tested it with the Apple Watch Series 6, the band works with all models of the Apple Watch.
