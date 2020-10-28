CASETiFY cases for Apple iPhone 12: Personalized drop and antimicrobial protection

1 of 9
  • Ultra Impact and Impact samples for the Apple iPhone 12

    Ultra Impact and Impact samples for the Apple iPhone 12

    A couple of years ago, the folks at CASETiFY sent along a few sample phones for me to test out. Since then I've had family and friends show up with their phones wrapped in CASETiFY cases because the cases fit well, protect your phone, have a wide assortment of color and texture options, and can be easily customized.

    It seems that most people with an iPhone today wrap their phone in a case and people enjoy adding a personal touch to the case since their phone looks like the ones everyone else has. CASETiFY has plenty of options for the Apple iPhone 12 and I had a chance to take three for a spin over the past week.

    I don't know how they make things happen so quickly, but within just a few days of the request two of the cases that arrived were customized with the website and my name. You can enter up to 12 characters to customize your case with your choice from six fonts, four layouts, and 17 colors.

    See also: Apple iPhone 12 first look

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • CASETiFY Impact case with ZDNet custom words

    CASETiFY Impact case with ZDNet custom words

    CASETiFY sent along a sheer orange Impact case with the word ZDNet posted on the back. The Impact case is available now for $55. You can choose from 26 different colors for this case and someone at CASETiFY must know that orange is one of my favorite colors. The orange with my blue iPhone 12 also matches my US Coast Guard Academy colors so that is fitting too.

    The case is made with 50% recycled material and printed with eco-friendly ink. The Impact case is designed to withstand a 6.6-foot drop and also has an antimicrobial coating.

    CASETiFY offers iPhone 12 cases ranging from $45 to $65.

    See also: Apple iPhone 12 first look

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Raised edge to protect the display

    Raised edge to protect the display

    The edges rise just above the display so that your screen is a bit protected when you set it face down on a table.

    The case supports MagSafe and Apple Pay too, as well as wireless charging.

    The Impact case fits well and your phone stays securely inside the case.

    See also: Apple iPhone 12 first look

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Inside view of another Impact case

    Inside view of another Impact case

    CASETiFY uses its qitech shock-absorbing material to provide the drop protection. Looking around the internal edges of the case shows where this material lines the edges. 

    There is an ample cutout for the camera array and ringer switch.

    See also: Apple iPhone 12 first look

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Left side buttons

    Left side buttons

    One design feature of the iPhone 12 that I am not that pleased with is the flat volume buttons. Thanks to the CASETiFY Impact case, I am able to easily find and press the volume buttons without looking at the side of the phone.

    The ringer switch is also accessible with the opening on the left side.

    See also: Apple iPhone 12 first look

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Back of the CASETiFY Ultra Impact case

    Back of the CASETiFY Ultra Impact case

    I am a fan of the CASETiFY branding around the camera opening, which is the only place you will find its branding and it gives it a bit of a camera appeal.

    The back opening perfectly matches the iPhone rear design.

    The Ultra Impact case is priced at $65 and has increased drop protection, up to 9.8 feet, due to the enhanced corner design.

    See also: Apple iPhone 12 first look

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Side of the CASETiFY Ultra Impact case

    Side of the CASETiFY Ultra Impact case

    The clear design of this Ultra Impact case show the material inside that helps protect your iPhone from drops. This shot also shows a corner where additional material is attached around the corner to help your phone survive a drop to a corner.

    The material provides scratch resistance and also helps you hold onto your iPhone.

    See also: Apple iPhone 12 first look

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Clear Ultra Impact case

    Clear Ultra Impact case

    The clear case shows your selected iPhone 12 color with small texture in the inside of the case.

    See also: Apple iPhone 12 first look

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom of the Ultra Impact case with customization

    Bottom of the Ultra Impact case with customization

    The folks at CASETiFY also put my name on the back of an Ultra Impact case. There are ample openings on the bottom for the Lightning port, mic, and speaker.

    CASETiFY also has case options for all four iPhone 12 models so make sure to check them out and customize to your heart's delight.

    See also: Apple iPhone 12 first look

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 9

CASETiFY makes cases that offer serious protection, look great, and provide easy personalization. The new iPhone 12 cases protect your new iPhone from drops while also eliminating 99% of the bacteria that might land on your phone.

Read More Read Less

Ultra Impact and Impact samples for the Apple iPhone 12

A couple of years ago, the folks at CASETiFY sent along a few sample phones for me to test out. Since then I've had family and friends show up with their phones wrapped in CASETiFY cases because the cases fit well, protect your phone, have a wide assortment of color and texture options, and can be easily customized.

It seems that most people with an iPhone today wrap their phone in a case and people enjoy adding a personal touch to the case since their phone looks like the ones everyone else has. CASETiFY has plenty of options for the Apple iPhone 12 and I had a chance to take three for a spin over the past week.

I don't know how they make things happen so quickly, but within just a few days of the request two of the cases that arrived were customized with the website and my name. You can enter up to 12 characters to customize your case with your choice from six fonts, four layouts, and 17 colors.

See also: Apple iPhone 12 first look

Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 9

Related Topics:

Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2