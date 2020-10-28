CASETiFY cases for Apple iPhone 12: Personalized drop and antimicrobial protection

A couple of years ago, the folks at CASETiFY sent along a few sample phones for me to test out. Since then I've had family and friends show up with their phones wrapped in CASETiFY cases because the cases fit well, protect your phone, have a wide assortment of color and texture options, and can be easily customized.

It seems that most people with an iPhone today wrap their phone in a case and people enjoy adding a personal touch to the case since their phone looks like the ones everyone else has. CASETiFY has plenty of options for the Apple iPhone 12 and I had a chance to take three for a spin over the past week.

I don't know how they make things happen so quickly, but within just a few days of the request two of the cases that arrived were customized with the website and my name. You can enter up to 12 characters to customize your case with your choice from six fonts, four layouts, and 17 colors.

