CASETiFY MagSafe cases for iPhone 12: Customizable protection with support for Apple's technology

  • CASETiFY MagSafe Compatible Custom Case

    CASETiFY MagSafe Compatible Custom Case

    CASETiFY is one of the best options for creating custom cases to protect your Apple iPhone 12. The company just rolled out new cases that fully support Apple's MagSafe technology so you can easily attach chargers, wallets, cases, and more.

    Three base options are available with basic ($65), strong ($70), and ultimate ($80) drop protection. I tested out the strong and ultimate models with my iPhone 12 Pro Max.

    You can enter up to eight characters to customize your case with your choice from five fonts, six layouts, and 17 colors. 

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Inside of the strong Matte Black model

    Inside of the strong Matte Black model

    The MagSafe ring is embedded into the back of the case with alignment clear on the interior. The inside edges are strengthened with CASETiFY's Qitech shock-absorbing material that help the case achieve a drop-test rating from 6.6 feet.

    The case is well-constructed with 50% recycled materials that have well-defined buttons for the right side and volume controls.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom openings

    Bottom openings

    There are openings on the bottom of the case for the Lightning port, speaker, and mics. Note the thickness of all four sides of the case that help protect your iPhone 12 from drops.

    The strong case has rounded edges and soft-touch finish to help you grip the case in your hand. In addition to customization options and solid drop protection, the case incorporates DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating to eliminate 99% of bacteria.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Ultimate protection while showing off your iPhone 12 colors

    Ultimate protection while showing off your iPhone 12 colors

    The CASETiFY ultimate custom case provides drop protection up to 9.8 feet so you can carry it daily without worry. The clear option shows off your selected iPhone 12 color if that is important to you.

    In addition to your iPhone 12 color, the case clearly shows the magnet that is incorporated into the case for MagSafe functionality. 

    The $80 case has a rigid, thick back panel that makes it clear your expensive iPhone 12 is well protected.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Additional corner protection and smoky edges

    Additional corner protection and smoky edges

    The corners of the ultimate case have extra material to help absorb the shock from a corner drop. While the back of the case is clear, the edges are smoky gray. The inside of all the edges has the CASETiFY material for shock-absorption.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Left side buttons and ringer switch access

    Left side buttons and ringer switch access

    The buttons on the case provide a better tactile experience than carrying the iPhone 12 without a case. They are pronounced and easy to use without looking at the phone.

    The opening for the ringer switch makes it easy to toggle, unlike many cases that embed the ringer switch too deep for easy access.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • 50% recycled material

    50% recycled material

    The CASETiFY case is made with 50% recycled material and is shipped in 100% compostable packaging printed with eco-friendly ink.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • CASETiFY branding around camera opening

    CASETiFY branding around camera opening

    The camera opening is well protected with a branded ring around the assembly. It is raised just above the camera protrusion so that the lenses are partially protected.

    Once you have used MagSafe accessories, you can't go back to using a case without this functionality. It's great to see CASETiFY offering up its custom cases with MagSafe support as an alternative to Apple's cases.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

CASETiFY is known for making incredible cases with an immense amount of customization options. The company recently launched a couple of case options that support Apple's awesome MagSafe technology.

