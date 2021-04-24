CASETiFY MagSafe cases for iPhone 12: Customizable protection with support for Apple's technology

CASETiFY is one of the best options for creating custom cases to protect your Apple iPhone 12. The company just rolled out new cases that fully support Apple's MagSafe technology so you can easily attach chargers, wallets, cases, and more.

Three base options are available with basic ($65), strong ($70), and ultimate ($80) drop protection. I tested out the strong and ultimate models with my iPhone 12 Pro Max.

You can enter up to eight characters to customize your case with your choice from five fonts, six layouts, and 17 colors.

See also - iPhone 12 Pro Max: Apple's best phone gets better the more you use it