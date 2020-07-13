Certo AntiSpy iPhone Spyware Detection

Android Smart Lock -- in pictures
Would you like to spend less time unlocking your Android smartphone? Android has you covered.
More information on Certo AntiSpy for iPhone here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Certo AntiSpy is not an app. Instead, it is a utility that you download and install on a Windows or Mac, and you use that to scan a backup of your iOS or iPadOS for subtle signs of intrusion.
More information on Certo AntiSpy for iPhone here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion