CES 2019: Choetech Wireless Chargers

Model: T535-S
Powerful 5 Coil design
Dual Qi Fast Charging Pad
360-degree charging for single phone
Designed with anti-slip PU leather surface
Support 18W QC 3.0 adapter
Model: T518-S
Compatible with Smartphone and smartwatches, such as Apple Watch and Samsung Watch
Output: 10W(Max )
Fast Charge
Model: T542-S
Touch control switch and gravity sensing
Current Detection
One-hand Operation
Fast Charge, Output Max 10W
Model: T557-S
Output: 15W (Max), the world's faster wireless charger
Ultra Slim
Glass Mirror
Choetech have a selection of wireless chargers available for home, office, and in-car use, as well as a new charger for smartwatches.
