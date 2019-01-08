CES 2019: Choetech Wireless Chargers

1 of 4
  • Choetech 5 Coils Dual Fast Wireless Charging Pad

    Choetech 5 Coils Dual Fast Wireless Charging Pad

    Model: T535-S
    Powerful 5 Coil design
    Dual Qi Fast Charging Pad
    360-degree charging for single phone
    Designed with anti-slip PU leather surface
    Support 18W QC 3.0 adapter

    Photo by: Choetech

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Choetech Wireless Charger Pad

    Choetech Wireless Charger Pad

    Model: T518-S
    Compatible with Smartphone and smartwatches, such as Apple Watch and Samsung Watch
    Output: 10W(Max )
    Fast Charge

    Photo by: Choetech

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Choetech Current Detection Wireless Car Charger

    Choetech Current Detection Wireless Car Charger

    Model: T542-S
    Touch control switch and gravity sensing
    Current Detection
    One-hand Operation
    Fast Charge, Output Max 10W

    Photo by: Choetech

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Choetech Ultra Thin Metal Fast Wireless Charging Pad with Glass Mirror

    Choetech Ultra Thin Metal Fast Wireless Charging Pad with Glass Mirror

    Model: T557-S
    Output: 15W (Max), the world's faster wireless charger
    Ultra Slim
    Glass Mirror

    Photo by: Choetech

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 4

Choetech have a selection of wireless chargers available for home, office, and in-car use, as well as a new charger for smartwatches.

Read More Read Less

Choetech 5 Coils Dual Fast Wireless Charging Pad

Model: T535-S
Powerful 5 Coil design
Dual Qi Fast Charging Pad
360-degree charging for single phone
Designed with anti-slip PU leather surface
Support 18W QC 3.0 adapter

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 4

Related Topics:

Mobility Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2