CES 2019: Health gadgets and tech take center stage

To kick off CES 2019's health offerings we have Omron Healthcare and its first wearable blood pressure monitor. Dubbed HeartGuide, the wearable device works in the same way as a traditional blood pressure cuff at the doctor's office -- just with miniature oscillometric measurement components.

An inflatable blood cuff hidden in the wrist band takes readings, 100 of which can be stored in memory. A corresponding app can be used by doctors and wearers to analyze these readings over time.

Via: Omron Healthcare