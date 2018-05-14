Cloud services: 24 lesser-known web services for your business to try

Earlier, we talked about CloudPhone and called it a virtual PBX. Now, we're looking at service called VirtualPBX. So, what makes it different from CloudPhone?

From my perspective, the most interesting and forward-thinking aspect of VirtualPBX is how it integrates smartphones into the solution. VirtualPBX issues you phones as if they were the carrier. You can get Apple and Google phones, so you're not sacrificing performance. But your phone number is part of the PBX, outgoing calls are part of the PBX, and your phone is completely integrated into the PBX system. Yes, you can also have landline phones as well, but we know that we're all so much more mobile-centric these days.

This approach also allows you some very advanced capabilities if you want it. VirtualPBX has the ability to integrate web hooks with more than 750 other applications, including click-to-call from SalesForce -- on your mobile device! Other features we like is the ability to make calls using nothing but your browser, international numbers and the ability to send and receive faxes.