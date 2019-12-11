Crazy-expensive weird gifts you can find on Amazon if you're insane

This gallery is meant for fun, although it's possible a reader or two with deep pockets might click through one of the affiliate links and make a purchase. If you're that reader, caveat emptor. I can't in good conscience publish this gallery without warning you that unknown vendors are asking insane amounts of money for items of uncertain pedigree.

The Internet is rife with ripoffs and scams and it's entirely possible that some unscrupulous scammer stole an image of something valuable, posted it on Amazon, and is waiting for some well-heeled victim to make a purchase. Be careful. We're not saying these are all scams. We're saying it's nutso money, so watch yourself, do your research, and be careful.