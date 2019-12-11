Crazy-expensive weird gifts you can find on Amazon if you're insane

    Welcome to our gallery of extravagances and over-indulgence. We scoured Amazon's listings in search of the most expensive, most extravagant, and most over-the-top items available for purchase.

    Do we recommend you buy any of these things? Oh, heck no. Just cataloging them had us throwing up a little in our mouths. But if you're flush with those cyber-currency bucks, feel free to spend them here.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

    This gallery is meant for fun, although it's possible a reader or two with deep pockets might click through one of the affiliate links and make a purchase. If you're that reader, caveat emptor. I can't in good conscience publish this gallery without warning you that unknown vendors are asking insane amounts of money for items of uncertain pedigree. 

    The Internet is rife with ripoffs and scams and it's entirely possible that some unscrupulous scammer stole an image of something valuable, posted it on Amazon, and is waiting for some well-heeled victim to make a purchase. Be careful. We're not saying these are all scams. We're saying it's nutso money, so watch yourself, do your research, and be careful.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • LEGO Vintage Airport Shuttle Monorail - $3,989

    If you're nostalgic for the 90s and have a pile of cash burning a hole in your pocket, consider getting or gifting this kit from LEGO. The vendor says it's "Been aged over 20 years."

    Photo by: LEGO

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Millennium Falcon LEGO kit - $3,002

    Every gift guide should have a Millennium Falcon in it, but this one is certainly up there in price. It's a discontinued model, which in LEGO world, makes it a lot more expensive.

    Photo by: LEGO

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Patek Philippe Grand Complications Mechanical - $269,950

    This is a "renewed" watch, because, well, who could afford one new? Like a small puppy, it comes with a box and papers.

    Photo by: Patek Philippe Grand and Unsplash user Karson

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Eric Clapton 2014 Fender Strat played at Royal Albert Hall - $170,186

    At over $170,000, it's understandable why Eric Clapton's guitar gently weeps. This does not come with any authenticity verification, but the vendor claims it was photo matched to a 2014 concert.

    Photo by: Hollywood Memorabilia and Blind Faith

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Controlled Atmosphere Glove Box - $51,939

    If you have a budding Mythbuster on your gift list, you might want to give them this controlled atmosphere glove box. This is where all sorts of scary tests and experiments can be conducted in a controlled atmosphere. Does that make you nervous? Good, it should.

    Photo by: Labconco

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Frank Chance autographed baseball - $331,421

    Frank Chance was a Baseball Hall of Fame winner who played for the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees from 1898 through 1914. Here's a fun fact: the Cubbies were originally named the Orphans. Chance also served as manager of the Cubs, Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The vendor says this baseball is the only one on earth. It is verified by a bunch of initials, so there's that.

    Photo by: Showpiecessports

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Babe Ruth autographed baseball - $124,275

    Perhaps the most famous vintage baseball player of all time was the Big Ban, the Colossus of Clout, the Behemoth of Bust, the Mammoth of Maul, the Wall of Wallop, the King of Swing, the Terrible TItan, George Herman "Babe" Ruth, Jr., himself. If you'd like to own a piece of certified baseball history, all you need is $124,275, or just about twice the price of the average home in South Bend, Ind.

    Photo by: Sports Memorabilia

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Christy Mathewson baseball card - $423,070

    Baseball player Christy Mathewson played 17 seasons with the New York Giants, from July 17, 1900, to his last Major League Baseball appearance in 1916 (when he played his last season for the Cincinnati Reds). Matty, also known as the "Gentleman's Hurler" was one of the first five members voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. If you want his verified baseball card, and you don't mind spending more than a very nice house in many states, then here you go.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • 1802 Liberty Cap, Two-and-a-half dollar coin - $225,000

    This is a very expensive coin, from the time when Thomas Jefferson served as President. Not much else is posted about this coin except for its brain-numbingly high price.

    Photo by: Numismatic Assets Inc.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Baileigh VM-1054-3 Vertical Milling Machine - $42,977

    If you have a maker on your gift list with a workshop that has everything, consider this milling machine. A milling machine is used for precision metal-working, and if you're giftee is interested in robotics or Arduino, this is plainly overkill. But it's really sweet overkill!

    Photo by: Baleigh and Unsplash user Todd Kent

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Island of Lost Souls Mint Lobby Card set - $250,000

    Hey, if you have a quarter of million dollars, the folks selling this won't charge you shipping. At least it's something. The sellers claim no provenance. So, good luck!

    Photo by: Poster_City

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Beatles signed Help! Album - $196,368

    The seller claims "Becket Authentication" and lists a bunch of other initials presumably to verify authenticity. If you're buying this as a gift, go through the authenticity verification process. Or, you know, save your money and get a Spotify subscription.

    Photo by: Hollywood Memorabilia

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Grateful Dead 1966 concert poster - $27,500

    Gotta give the vendor credit. They've issued their own certificate of authenticity for what they say is a flawless original concert poster.

    Photo by: Psychedelic Art Exchange

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

  • Rachel Koen Ten Carat Engagement Ring - $750,000

    If you really want to tell someone that you love them, consider this diamond engagement ring. Or don't and have enough money to pay for food and shelter for the rest of happily ever after. That's right. According to Open Source Ecology, it costs an average of $201,000 for a lifetime of food and $560,000 for a lifetime of shelter (unless, of course, you live in California).

    Look, I'm not telling you not to spring for the bling if that'll help you land the love of your life. I'm just saying the two of you might have a pretty nice life for that money.

    Caption by: David Gewirtz

We're all for spending money to buy quality items. But this is ridiculous. In this gallery, we highlight the craziest, most expensive gift ideas we could find on Amazon. It hurts to even show them to you

