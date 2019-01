The Honor 8X is a 6.5-inch handset with a 1,080-by-2,340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect-ratio display. According to Huawei, the Honor 8X's screen covers 91 percent of the front of the device, although our favoured screen-to-body ratio calculator puts it at (a still impressive) 84.3 percent. The camera setup on the Honor 8X is best described as adequate, as it's somewhat lacking in the sharpness that Huawei's more expensive devices now offer.

