Diamond Dog makes screen protectors for all four new iPhone 12 models and select Samsung smartphones. The screen protectors are built with DiamondClad technology, a diamond-like carbon coating.

The screen protector for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is regularly priced at $29.99, which is a great price. However, the protector is currently on sale for just $19.99 so if you don't yet have a screen protector on your new iPhone then I highly encourage you to order one now.

