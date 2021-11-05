Digital transformation, IT spending, Windows 11, ransomware, and more: Tech research roundup

All the facts and figures from the past month in technology news.
Let's start with our special feature on Digital Transformation. Analyst IDC says spending on digital transformation will total more than $6.8 trillion between 2020 and 2023 - a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%. IDC says that that figure translates into nearly two-thirds (65%) of global GDP being digitalised by 2022.
SEE: Digital transformation is changing. Here's what comes next
Gartner analysed top-performing, typical and trailing organisations, based on a combination of their digital maturity, business performance and pandemic response. The analyst firm found that although tech spending will increase across the board for most IT organisations in 2021, top performers got in early during 2020, boosting their competitive position.
SEE: Digital transformation is changing. Here's what comes next
Gartner has predicated the amount of money spent on IT will reach $4.5 trillion in 2022. That'a an increase of 5.5% compared with 2021. Gartner is projecting that nearly $1.5 trillion will be spent on communication services, and another $1.3 trillion will be spent on IT services.
SEE: IT spending projected to reach $4.5 trillion in 2022: Gartner
If a new survey by IT asset management company Lansweeper is correct, it looks like many enterprise firms could be on Windows 10 for many years to come. Lansweeper reckons its Windows 11 readiness data shows that 55% of workstations can't be upgraded to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's stringent minimum hardware requirements.
SEE: Windows 11: Half of enterprise workstations don't meet the new system requirements, says survey
Google commissioned cybersecurity firm VirusTotal to review 80 million ransomware samples from 140 countries. Israel, South Korea, Vietnam, China, Singapore, India, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Iran and the UK were the most affected territories based on the number of submissions reviewed.
SEE: Google analysed 80 million ransomware samples: Here's what it found
According to Google's report, 95% of ransomware files detected were Windows-based executables or dynamic link libraries (DLLs) and 2% were Android-based. The report also found that exploits consisted of only a small portion of the samples - 5%.
SEE: Google analysed 80 million ransomware samples: Here's what it found
Facebook integrity VP Guy Rosen shut down claims that the AI technology it uses to fight hate speech is having little impact, saying it's "not true". Instead, he claimed the prevalence of hate speech on Facebook has been down by almost 50% in the past three quarters.
SEE: Facebook hits back at claims its AI has minimal success in fighting hate speech
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is a large and diverse region, which is anything but homogeneous in terms of its history, culture, language and use of technology. Yemen has the second slowest broadband in the world, with average internet download speeds of 0.68Mbps. Only Turkmenistan (0.50Mbps) is slower.
SEE: Technology in the Middle East: 21 key stats on the good, the bad and the ugly
AT&T reported strong third quarter earnings as it added 928,000 postpaid phone net additions and closed in on 70 million HBO Max/HBO subscribers. The wireless giant reported non-GAAP third quarter earnings of 87 cents a share (82 cents a share GAAP) on revenue of $39.9 billion.
SEE: AT&T reports strong Q3 net adds, strong smartphone sales
Finally, SAP also reported strong third-quarter earnings results and has confirmed an improved full-year business outlook. SAP's Q3 2021 earnings ending September 30, 2021 boasted revenues of €6.84 billion IFRS, up 5% year-over-year.
SEE: SAP Q3 2021: RISE program maintains momentum, boosted full year outlook