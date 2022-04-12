Drive Electric Day: A dizzying array of EVs in sunny Florida

Drive Electric Earth Day Day (DEED) is a national campaign to share information about electric vehicles throughout April. On Sunday, April 10, it was held in Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach, Florida. I headed over there in my new Polestar 2 to meet other EV owners and see what exciting cars and vendors were there.
This Dodge Charger was converted to EV drive using Tesla motors and batteries.
This Polestar 2 in "Snow" has the special 20" forged alloy wheels with the "Performance Pack", which includes Brembo Brakes (in bright yellow) and Ohlins Dual Flow Valve Dampers. If you look inside, you can see the special yellow seat belts as well.
Naturally, Tesla owners dominated the show, with Model 3, Model Y, and Model S abound.
This color is absolutely stunning and the bright purple is my wife's favorite.
This cyan-colored Tesla is a very sharp car, and you'll definitely see it coming.
This BMW is stunning, and was drawing crowds.
This smaller i3 BMW is extremely cute and will get you in and out of tight parking spaces.
The BMW i3 interior was really plush and posh looking.
The BMW i4 is absolutely stunning and was a real crowd pleaser.
This Ford Mustang Mach E, shown by Broward County's local government, had its frunk open.
This Polestar 2 is a special Launch Edition car, in the "Barley" color scheme, equipped with Plus and Pilot Pack, and leather interior.
Well someone is a 1970's Buck Rogers fan.
What a beautiful car this Polestar 2 is.
Check out these hot electric motorcycles!
And these, from ZERO in South Florida.
This is a mountain bike that is electric motor assisted.