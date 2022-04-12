/>
Drive Electric Day: A dizzying array of EVs in sunny Florida

A tour of some of South Florida's sharpest-looking electric vehicles during Drive Electric Day.
jason-perlow-author-mug.jpg
Topic: Electric Vehicles
0c0da11c-5f93-48ad-8577-755942ee7cb8.jpg
1 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Dodge Charger Tesla Conversion

Drive Electric Earth Day Day (DEED) is a national campaign to share information about electric vehicles throughout April. On Sunday, April 10, it was held in Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach, Florida. I headed over there in my new Polestar 2 to meet other EV owners and see what exciting cars and vendors were there.

This Dodge Charger was converted to EV drive using Tesla motors and batteries.

ca3b4019-26c5-4ce0-a844-5aac39e2c34b.jpg
2 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Polestar 2 Performance

This Polestar 2 in "Snow" has the special 20" forged alloy wheels with the "Performance Pack", which includes Brembo Brakes (in bright yellow) and Ohlins Dual Flow Valve Dampers. If you look inside, you can see the special yellow seat belts as well.

dce77dc9-fd4a-454f-892c-97e5e9f6fb2d.jpg
3 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

A gaggle of Teslas

Naturally, Tesla owners dominated the show, with Model 3, Model Y, and Model S abound.

610c0002-a443-4361-8268-8b7151d98064.jpg
4 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Purple Tesla

This color is absolutely stunning and the bright purple is my wife's favorite.

7dcc4756-1e1c-4d29-81cf-2eb65528bf06.jpg
5 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Cyan-colored Tesla

This cyan-colored Tesla is a very sharp car, and you'll definitely see it coming.

d49473f2-989a-4a3a-8e8f-bab1c21b4949.jpg
6 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

BMW in Royal Blue

This BMW is stunning, and was drawing crowds.

5ae3ec7e-4300-4854-a35d-f369f805849f.jpg
7 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

BMW i3

This smaller i3 BMW is extremely cute and will get you in and out of tight parking spaces.

2a23a167-4706-4b6b-97cb-11b4659747fd.jpg
8 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

BMW i3 Interior

The BMW i3 interior was really plush and posh looking.

adb59e11-98ff-4778-a66b-a07bec07c03f.jpg
9 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Stunningly gorgeous BMW 2022 i4

The BMW i4 is absolutely stunning and was a real crowd pleaser.

fb2c5a1a-fb7c-4289-b1b3-33b40256d8c1.jpg
10 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Ford Mustang Mach E

This Ford Mustang Mach E, shown by Broward County's local government, had its frunk open.

f7ece8ee-83bd-4975-b8a1-f4a0c5a1cb0e.jpg
11 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Polestar 2 2020 Launch Edition

This Polestar 2 is a special Launch Edition car, in the "Barley" color scheme, equipped with Plus and Pilot Pack, and leather interior.

c2ddc581-fe79-4d8f-b56a-425bc5c99012.jpg
12 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Polestar 2 2020 Launch Edition

Well someone is a 1970's Buck Rogers fan.

831b101c-6645-4b15-b6b0-48b116d5669e.jpg
13 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Polestar 2 2020 Launch Edition

What a beautiful car this Polestar 2 is.

8c08a31c-047e-4df6-b96a-6857b0994abf.jpg
14 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Electric Motorcycles

Check out these hot electric motorcycles!

964cf91f-c1b5-44ee-b8b1-a48e1efc8128.jpg
15 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Electric Motorcycles

And these, from ZERO in South Florida.

c96cdaa2-f5e6-4ed5-aec1-9beee1cf4b68.jpg
16 of 16 Jason Perlow/ZDNet

Electric Assisted Bicycle

This is a mountain bike that is electric motor assisted.

