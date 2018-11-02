Driven from Distraction: Products that won't steal your focus

Alphasmart was a company that designed inexpensive writing appliances primarily aimed at teaching kids to type. Befitting the era of its prime, some models took cues from the iMac and used translucent colored shells. It had some fairly contemporary competition from the NTS Dreamwriter and other devices. They were the spiritual successors to the very early WP-2 variant of the famous TRS-80 Model 100 used by many journalists as one of the earliest portable computers.

The AlphaSmart devices could last weeks on a set of four AA batteries. While limited to storing eight documents, transferring files to a PC or Mac was as easy as opening up a word processor, connecting the Alphasmart via USB, and hitting Send as the characters filled up the screen as if they were being typed. Many AlphaSmarts that remain of the herd can be adopted for a small sum via eBay.

The pictured Neo 2 was the last classic AlphaSmart produced by the company. A higher-end product sister device called Dana had a larger screen and was one of the few licensees of Palm OS that used it for something other than a competitive PDA or phone.