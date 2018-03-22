1 of 14

Facebook alternatives: Social apps you need to try

If you are concerned about Facebook playing fast and loose with your personal data, here are a few other social networks you can try.

Read More Read Less

Steemit

Steemit is a blogging platform and community powered by blockchain and cryptocurrency. Content is written to the Steem blockchain, which stores the content in an immutable blockchain ledger, and rewards users for their contributions with digital tokens called STEEM.

Read also: Each of these social networks pays you to post content | How to reduce the amount of information you send to Facebook | Eight social networks worth a closer look

Caption by: Eileen Brown

Related Topics:

Mobility Consumerization Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries