Fake microSD card

  • This card cost about $15

    For more information about fake microSD cards, click here.

  • The screenprint is typical of these cards -- it looks nasty

  • It "looks" OK...

  • The back has some print suggesting this started out life as a 32GB card

  • SNAP!

  • Fake card next to a genuine SanDisk Edge card

  • The two bits are hanging on by the screenprint

  • And it's broken in two

Typical of fake microSD cards -- low-quality, low-capacity cards reprogrammed to give the impression they are bigger, and a bit of nasty screen print added on top.

